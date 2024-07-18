Trumpf TruLaser Center 7030 Acquisition Uniquely Expands Miller Fabrication Solutions' Production Capabilities and Automation

"Miller's investment in the Trumpf laser creates a defining competitive advantage for us as a global OEM supplier partner of choice." -- Miller Fabrication Solutions President Eric D. Miller Post this

The laser machine was installed at Miller's new Pine Creek plant, a key facility in executing the company's future automation vision. A strategic benefit of the Trumpf laser is its use of technology to remove and sort cut parts from nests. Miller's investment in the machine is the first step in the company's plan to remove the vast majority of denesting from the plant floor by the end of 2024.

"Miller's investment in the Trumpf laser creates a defining competitive advantage for us as a global OEM supplier partner of choice," said Miller President Eric D. Miller. "Automating the denesting process also creates efficiencies and speeds up production for customers and enables us to redeploy plant operators to other tasks that are not as easily automated, reducing the risk of employee injury and helping us manage ongoing industry labor shortages."

With the TruLaser Center 7030, dynamic pins under the cut blanks push them up to mate with grippers, which stack parts on pallets. Integrated automation ensures reliable parts handling, eliminating the need for post-processing and ensuring the highest quality. The machine achieves peak values in cutting dynamics with up to 12kW of optimally applied laser power. At Pine Creek, the TruLaser Center 7030 is connected to a storage array, where finished parts are stored. Future machinery can be connected to the storage array to gain access to the sorted parts and further automate downstream operations.

The TruLaser Center 7030 improves quality by perfectly balancing safe processes and high productivity, rendering rework due to microjoints and spatter obsolete.

Established in 1963, Miller Fabrication Solutions is the strategic fabrication partner for innovative, global OEMs. Miller delivers high-quality metal parts and assemblies through its extensive value-added and manufacturing solutions. With a core focus on modern technology and robotic automation coupled with lean processes, the "Miller Customer Experience" works to ensure that complex project metrics are exceeded now and well into the future. OEMs can learn how to transform their metal manufacturing processes by scheduling a free consultation.

