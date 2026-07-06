Trumpia Recognized by Forbes Advisor as the top texting software that's "Best for Advanced Marketing Tools"

Industry-leading SMS automation provider earns top accolades from Forbes Advisor for its robust targeting, behavior tracking, and sophisticated automation workflows.

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trumpia, a pioneer and longtime leader in text messaging and omni-channel marketing automation, announced today that it has been named the "Best for Advanced Marketing Tools" in Forbes Advisor's annual review of the Best Mass Texting Services.

To determine the top providers in the industry, Forbes Advisor evaluated 19 mass texting services across 28 comprehensive metrics, ranging from pricing, compliance, and delivery to segmentation and integration capabilities. Trumpia stood out from the competition for its unrivaled depth in automated messaging and marketing functionality.

According to Forbes Advisor, Trumpia earned its distinguished title because its plans offer robust automation and targeting tools. Forbes noted that Trumpia's advanced plans "include more intricate marketing features such as auto campaigns, conditioned drip campaigns, real-time targeting, and behavior tracking," in addition to providing customers with a dedicated account manager and 365-day support.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from Forbes Advisor," said Ken Rhie, CEO at Trumpia. "From day one, our mission has been to move beyond simple, one-size-fits-all texting. We have dedicated over a decade to building a highly intelligent platform that empowers businesses to deliver hyper-targeted, relevant, personalized customer journeys. This award proves our team's dedication to delivering the most powerful and scalable SMS marketing and mass messaging platform on the market."

Unlike basic mass texting services that offer minimal segmentation, Trumpia provides businesses with tools like link tracking, data capture, and behavior-triggered responses. This enables companies to send personalized messages based on how a recipient interacts, significantly boosting engagement, building brand loyalty, and improving return on investment.

To read the full review, visit the official Forbes Advisor page here. For more information about Trumpia's advanced marketing automation and mass texting services, or to start a 14-day free trial, visit www.trumpia.com.

About Trumpia

Trumpia is a leading provider of mass texting and omni-channel marketing automation software. Serving businesses of all sizes, from growing SMBs to Fortune 500 corporations to non-profits, Trumpia specializes in SMS solutions that go beyond basic messaging. With advanced features like smart automated workflows, real-time behavior tracking, and personalized customer journeys, Trumpia helps organizations of all sizes maximize their communication and drive higher conversion.

Media Contact

Justin McIntire, Trumpia, 1 888-707-3030, [email protected], https://www.trumpia.com/

SOURCE Trumpia