Trump's EPA to Reevaluate CO2 "Endangerment Finding" while Mark Carney plans to Double Down on Net Zero says Friends of Science

The Trump Administration will not sacrifice national prosperity, energy security, and the freedom of our people for an agenda that throttles our industries, our mobility, and our consumer choice while benefiting adversaries overseas.

In Canada, Mark Carney, former UN Special Envoy on Climate Finance, former governor of the Bank of England and Bank of Canada, won the federal Liberal party leadership and will thus assume the role of Prime Minister. Carney has been the main advocate for 'net zero' policies in the world of finance and asset management, best known for putting together the Glasgow Financial Alliance on Net Zero (GFANZ).

GFANZ recently lost several high-profile members and major banks withdrew, causing the group to restructure. Their departure appears to be due to the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee investigation into possible antitrust violations. The interim report "Climate Control: Exposing The Decarbonization Collusion In Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing" sees the 'climate cartel' and their focus on pressuring companies to achieve 'net zero' as antitrust violations, and equivalent to a war on the American way of life.

Friends of Science Society's new report "What do we do now?" addresses the implications for Canada of President Trump's "Energy Emergency" Executive Orders.

An article in the National Post of March 13, 2025, by economist Ross McKitrick, outlines how Mark Carney has been trying for years to defund Canada, and how Carney's net-zero banking plans may devastate Canada's vital resource and energy sectors.

Despite Canada's 'Big Five' banks having pulled out of GFANZ, the Trottier Family Foundation and several other asset managers, foundations, university and pension funds issued an open letter on Feb. 26, 2025, to Canadian banks, demanding that they continue to align with net zero principles.

Trottier Family Foundation was responsible for funding many of the climate activist environmental non-governmental organizations (ENGOs) that attended COP28 in Azerbaijan. As described in a Dec. 23, 2023, article titled "Good COP, Bad COP…" in "Philanthropy for Change," Trottier also promoted, via these many groups, a demand for a cap on emissions, which particularly affects energy-rich Alberta. These efforts appear to mirror the 'climate cartel' methods described by the House Judiciary Committee.

If the Trump administration finds there is no scientific evidence to support the claim that carbon dioxide is a hazardous pollutant, as outlined in this document by scientists William Happer and Richard Lindzen, submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission vis a vis proposed mandatory emissions reporting, the carbon pricing and trading schemes may collapse.

Carney, a well-known Oilers hockey fan and former goalie himself, is the 'climate goalie' to save the collapsing climate house of cards and carbon trading, says Friends of Science in this video.

Friends of Science Society is an independent group of earth, atmospheric and solar scientists, engineers, and citizens that is celebrating its 22nd year of offering climate science insights. After a thorough review of a broad spectrum of literature on climate change, Friends of Science Society has concluded that the sun is the main driver of climate change, not carbon dioxide (CO2).

