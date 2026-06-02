TruScore Adds E-Learning Hosting So Leaders Can Act on 360 Feedback in the Same Place They Receive It

Clients can now upload courses they have built or licensed, then deliver those modules to participants alongside their feedback reports. The result: assessments, feedback, and the supporting learning live in one platform, ready to use wherever they fit in a participant's development process. Post this

"Most 360 programs lose their impact in the gap between getting the report and doing something about it," said Josh Sheets, Chief Operations Officer at TruScore. "Hosting the learning content in the same place as the feedback closes that gap. Leaders now have real-time guidance to act, while their feedback insights are still fresh."

The capability is built for clients who already have learning content but no easy way to deliver it in context. TruScore handles the hosting and the routing. Clients build courses in any authoring tool they prefer (Articulate, Captivate, Rise, or others) while TruScore delivers that content seamlessly alongside assessment projects. Modules can be configured to appear at whatever point in the workflow makes the most sense. Examples include prerequisite training before someone takes an assessment, supporting content delivered with a feedback report, and follow-up learning tied to a development plan.

For companies who haven't integrated coursework into their 360s, this offers a valuable new resource to maximize the overall value of the feedback process. For those that already run an LMS for compliance or general training, it offers an economical option to deliver development content tied directly to assessment results.

Key capabilities

Seamless enrollment without an additional 3rd party vendor license





Course delivery embedded in the 360 feedback workflow





"Build it anywhere, host it here" model with no LMS migration required





Content surfaced in context with the feedback, not parked in a separate system

TruScore does not author e-learning content. The platform hosts and delivers what clients already have, or what they create with the authoring tool of their choice.

About TruScore

TruScore is a talent development assessment company offering a flexible platform for custom 360s alongside its own line of ready-to-deploy assessments. Built exclusively for talent development, TruScore delivers depth that performance management and market research tools weren't designed for. The company also powers assessment programs for some of the most recognized brands in the industry, supporting multi-rater, 180, and self-only formats.

Media Contact

Hank Curtis, TruScore, 1 303-865-3776, [email protected], www.truscore.com

SOURCE TruScore