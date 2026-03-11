TruScore Launches AI Capabilities for Its 360 Feedback Platform to Accelerate Leader Development

TruScore, a leader in 360-degree feedback solutions, has announced three new AI capabilities: AI Feedback Insights, AI Executive Summaries, and AI Comment Summaries. Designed to help leaders, coaches, and HR professionals interpret multi-rater feedback faster and more efficiently, the tools are fully integrated into TruScore's platform and customizable by client.
BOULDER, Colo., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TruScore, a leader in 360-degree feedback solutions for more than five decades, today announced new AI capabilities: AI Feedback Insights and Executive Summaries, and AI Comment Summaries. These new features expand on TruScore's existing AI Comment summaries, which distill key themes in open-text feedback. These new intelligence tools are fully integrated into TruScore's assessment platform, serving organizations of all sizes, from mid-market companies to Fortune 500 enterprises, and giving leaders, coaches, and HR professionals clearer, faster pathways from feedback data to action.
Rather than applying AI broadly, TruScore is taking a more focused and intentional approach. TruScore has identified where intelligent analysis adds the most value, helping participants and coaches work through multi-rater feedback more efficiently, without replacing the expert interpretation that drives lasting change.
- AI Feedback Insights analyzes quantitative scores to surface key themes, strengths, and development priorities, giving leaders a high-level orientation to their results and freeing coaches to focus on the conversations that matter.
- AI Executive Summaries provide the participant's manager with powerful insights into an individual's feedback, including their strengths, potential blind spots, and their development opportunities, all without exposing survey scores or verbatim comments.
- AI Comment Summaries distills open-ended feedback into concise takeaways, highlighting recurring themes across rater groups, making qualitative feedback faster to interpret, especially in high-volume programs.
In addition to recently added AI capabilities, TruScore's Beyond the Feedback suite includes Interactive Development Planning, Micro-Learning video resources, and virtual 1:1 coaching and Train-the-Trainer solutions.
The AI capabilities are available with TruScore's full line of off-the-shelf and custom 360 instruments. And like all of TruScore's offerings, the AI tools are fully customizable by client, survey, or report — including both the prompts and the output. TruScore maintains data privacy and security by running its AI through custom applications within its own Azure cloud environment. For organizations using internal coaches or facilitators, the new AI features also serve as a consistent preparatory resource ahead of debrief sessions.
TruScore is a talent development assessment company that provides a platform for custom assessments along with its own line of 360 feedback assessments. The TruScore platform serves the talent development arena exclusively, offering flexibility and depth that performance management or market research tools simply aren't designed to provide. In addition to its own validated line of assessments, TruScore is the technology platform and support partner for some of the most recognized brands in the industry. Whether the need is multi-rater, 180, or self-only, TruScore's platform handles it.
