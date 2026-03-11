TruScore Launches AI Capabilities for Its 360 Feedback Platform to Accelerate Leader Development

These capabilities weren't added because the market expects AI — they were built because we saw a real opportunity to reduce the interpretive burden on leaders and coaches. When data does the heavy lifting, coaches spend more time on conversations that drive development. - Tom Kuhne, CTO, TruScore Post this

AI Feedback Insights analyzes quantitative scores to surface key themes, strengths, and development priorities, giving leaders a high-level orientation to their results and freeing coaches to focus on the conversations that matter.

AI Executive Summaries provide the participant's manager with powerful insights into an individual's feedback, including their strengths, potential blind spots, and their development opportunities, all without exposing survey scores or verbatim comments.

AI Comment Summaries distills open-ended feedback into concise takeaways, highlighting recurring themes across rater groups, making qualitative feedback faster to interpret, especially in high-volume programs.

In addition to recently added AI capabilities, TruScore's Beyond the Feedback suite includes Interactive Development Planning, Micro-Learning video resources, and virtual 1:1 coaching and Train-the-Trainer solutions.

The AI capabilities are available with TruScore's full line of off-the-shelf and custom 360 instruments. And like all of TruScore's offerings, the AI tools are fully customizable by client, survey, or report — including both the prompts and the output. TruScore maintains data privacy and security by running its AI through custom applications within its own Azure cloud environment. For organizations using internal coaches or facilitators, the new AI features also serve as a consistent preparatory resource ahead of debrief sessions.

ABOUT TRUSCORE

TruScore is a talent development assessment company that provides a platform for custom assessments along with its own line of 360 feedback assessments. The TruScore platform serves the talent development arena exclusively, offering flexibility and depth that performance management or market research tools simply aren't designed to provide. In addition to its own validated line of assessments, TruScore is the technology platform and support partner for some of the most recognized brands in the industry. Whether the need is multi-rater, 180, or self-only, TruScore's platform handles it.

Media Contact

Hank Curtis, TruScore, 1 303-865-3776, [email protected], www.truscore.com

SOURCE TruScore