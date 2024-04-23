Trust in Divine Intuition Becomes Cause for Thebes Ministry

"... Dr. Mater's was correct; it is for humans to 'apply' the given divine thoughts to 'demonstrate' its connection with the Universal Mind." Post this

The Universal Mind does not give up on its human creations. It continually communicates with its servants.

"I had never lived in the desert. But my intuition was leading there."

Years earlier, "I had driven eighteen-wheelers and often crossed the portion of the Mojave in California. Later, delivered in Henderson, NV, and rested the weekend in Las Vegas." Cadmus continued, "… Leaving Las Vegas on another occasion, passing through the Northern portion of the desert into Utah."

En route to a new home, the extended driving experience in his vehicle was William's last road trip, which was designated The Radical Book Tour., as Jay Cadmus - Author. On that tour, he visited VFW (https://www.vfw.org) and American Legion Posts (https://www.legion.org) to promote his international political novel. With a planned landing in Las Vegas, NV, he declared Nevada his residential State. In his personal effects traveling with him were twenty remaining copies of Edition One, Constable Outreach 35 (CO35)—Historical Fiction.

After settling in Spring Valley – a community within Clark County - he formed Thebes Media LLC.

That premature administration at the onset came from his plodding thought process: Not heeding to thoughts given by the Universal Mind. He embarked on a writing venture that would become Outreach Mojave – The Set Up. It was published as a novella on Amazon and seen on Kindle. The story began as a full-length novel. His interest and desire to build a hundred-thousand-word novel were dashed. However, other plans and ideas lingered.

He republished Constable Outreach 35 as a Second Edition eBook with Darft2Digital (https://www.draft2digital.com).

With one book republished, "I turned my attention to the intuition to abruptly end Outreach Mojave," Cadmus said. "The book has a beginning, middle, and end. It has the required scenes. [A technique learned from the editor at Black Irish Books (https://www.blackirishbooks.com , he added. "But the ending as provided puzzled me."

He continues, "While I was 45 thousand words into the story, an overnight intuition led me to quickly write the last six thousand words and send the work to my editor."

He didn't write another story!

One morning, William Cadmus awakened to the idea that this human spirit was directed through a granted Soul from outside himself. Something or someone placed those recurring thoughts experienced most of his natural life. Some of which he paid attention to, and some became missed opportunities.

"What intelligent force drew me to Las Vegas, the Mojave Desert, and abruptly caused the mystical end to Outreach Mojave?" He questioned.

His search for an answer would come after numerous meditational periods.

In the Spring of 2021, William Cadmus enrolled for a degree in metaphysics with the University of Metaphysics in Sedona, AZ. (https://www.universityofmetaphysics.com) As the course unfolded and ancillary reading complimented the subjects, he realized from where he had been directed in the past and every day after that.

He graduated in July 2022 and became an Ordained Metaphysical Minister.

Thebes Media (https://www.thebesmedia.com) would take on a new mission directed by a Universal Spiritual Influencer. Cadmus had a newfound "trust" in things declared "spiritual."

That "trust" in the Divine became the cause for Thebes Trust (https://www.thebestrust.org).

"Thebes Trust is created to ensure that every future step taken is known and that guidance meets every moment." He stopped. "I believe Dr. Mater's was correct; it is for humans to 'apply' the given divine thoughts to 'demonstrate' its connection with the Universal Mind."

