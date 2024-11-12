Trust Relations Takes Home Gold for Women-Run Workplace of the Year in the 2024 STEVIE® AWARDS FOR WOMEN IN BUSINESS

2024 Marks the Third Consecutive Year the Agency Won a Prestigious Stevie Award and its Second Gold Placement from the Globally Renowned Awards Program

WILLIAMS, Ariz., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trust Relations won gold in the "Women-Run Workplace of the Year - More than 10 Employees" category in the 21st annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business for cultivating both a considerate company culture and outstanding performance during the 2024 award cycle. This is the third consecutive year the agency has won a prestigious Stevie Award.

Hailed as the world's premier business awards program, The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the world's leading women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run.

"There is no way Trust Relations would be the most considerate workplace I have ever seen without every team member believing in, supporting, and embodying this mission," Trust Relations CEO & Founder April White during her acceptance speech at the awards gala in New York City. "That said, no one deserves this recognition more than our COO Lana Marshall, who continuously spearheads the charge of our shared commitment to team spirit, work-life balance, and kindness. Lana truly is the backbone of this agency, my voice of reason, and the glue that holds us together."

White previously won a Silver Award for "Maverick of the Year" in 2023 and a Gold Award for "Most Innovative Woman of the Year" in 2022, each in the Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations subcategory.

White's previous awards have exemplified her longstanding efforts to improve agency culture, operations, and the communications industry at large, as well as her mission to replace public relations with "trust relations." This year's award recognizes a trust-focused approach's impact on the workplace, with Trust Relations' exceptional focus on cultivating a "Considerate Culture" by emphasizing work-life balance, employee wellness, mentorship, and career excellence.

Entries were evaluated using the average scores provided by six juries composed of more than 200 business professionals worldwide. The final announcement of Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award placements was revealed at the 21st annual awards dinner and presentations on November 8, 2024.

"I couldn't be more grateful for the women leadership team at Trust Relations. They have all truly taken my initial vision to the next level—and then to many levels beyond that," White said. "There is no way the agency would be the incredible workplace it is today without them continuing to create the agency we all wish existed and have successfully built together."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women. For more information about Trust Relations, visit www.trustrelations.agency.

About Trust Relations

Founded in 2019 by award-winning PR veteran-turned-disruptor and official TEDx speaker April White, Trust Relations is the first fully remote strategic communications and integrated marketing agency. It offers access to the best PR and marketing professionals nationwide across every industry. The agency's proprietary model provides clients unparalleled transparency, helps align its storytelling and "story-doing," and unlocks exceptional value for businesses. It also empowers Trust Relations to scale alongside clients by providing everything from essential support to creative activations that maximize brand exposure. The agency aims to replace public relations with "trust relations" by discovering and championing every brand's authentic truth. Trust Relations' unique approach and comprehensive suite of services empower organizations to achieve alignment between what they want people to think about their brands and how they can "show" as well as "tell" stories that demonstrate those proof points. For more information, visit https://www.trustrelations.agency.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. A ninth program, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, will debut in 2024. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

