TrustCloud Customer Evisort Achieves ISO 42001 Certification, Pioneering the Responsible Use of AI

Already a TrustCloud customer, Evisort has relied on TrustCloud's platform to safely and efficiently implement policies, map controls, and run tests to ensure compliance with frameworks including SOC 2 and ISO 27001. TrustCloud's auditor environment made it an efficient process for Evisort's auditor, Schellman - an ANAB-accredited ISO certification body, to independently audit and grant certification.

"At Evisort, we've built an AI-native platform for legal professionals with very high standards, which means we can't compromise on security or product performance," said Andrew Josephides, Senior Director of Infrastructure and Security for Evisort. "As soon as the ISO 42001 framework was introduced, we knew it would be an excellent way to further demonstrate our focus on safety in AI and data management. Given our strong relationship with TrustCloud and prior success achieving multiple standards, we knew their platform would help us achieve the ISO 42001 certification."

"Evisort was well-prepared to be among the first companies worldwide to receive an accredited ISO 42001 certification, which is a testament to their strong commitment to being a leader in AI Governance in their industry," said Danny Manimbo, Schellman Principal and AI Assessment Leader. "TrustCloud's technology was utilized by both the Evisort and Schellman teams to drive an efficient audit process from start to finish. We were proud to partner with both Evisort and TrustCloud during this initiative."

"TrustCloud doesn't just support customers who leverage AI in their software, AI is core to our platform as well, so we know how important it is to clearly demonstrate that your models and algorithms are meeting the highest security standards," said Tejas Ranade, Chief Product Officer at TrustCloud. "It's an honor to work with customers like Evisort who are setting the bar when it comes to security, privacy, and technological innovation. We look forward to helping more companies responsibly govern their use of AI, and demonstrate that to their customers."

About TrustCloud

TrustCloud (https://www.trustcloud.ai) empowers businesses to grow with predictive, programmatic GRC that earns customer trust. Predictive intelligence and programmatic verification ensure that companies meet their customer, audit, and governance commitments so they can stay secure and grow their business. With the fastest, most cost-effective way to get audit-ready, answer security questionnaires and manage risk, TrustCloud turns GRC into a profit center.

About Evisort

Evisort's AI-native contract intelligence platform, helps premier organizations like Microsoft, Workday, McKesson, BNY Mellon, Western Union, and NetApp know everything about their contracts. With advanced, proprietary AI – including the first large language model (LLM) specifically for contracts – Evisort empowers teams to draft, manage, analyze, and optimize their agreements faster and more intelligently, enabling them to expedite deals, reduce risk and cost, and transform legal and contracting challenges into strategic business opportunities. On September 17, 2024, Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) announced its intention to acquire Evisort.

For more information about Evisort and its AI-powered contract lifecycle management solutions, visit www.evisort.com.

About Schellman

"Schellman" is the brand name under which Schellman & Company, LLC and Schellman Compliance, LLC provide professional services. Schellman stands as a leading global provider of attestation, compliance, and certification services. Operating under two distinct entities, Schellman & Company, LLC (a top 50 firm) and Schellman Compliance, LLC (a globally accredited compliance assessment firm which is not a licensed CPA firm). The services provided by the Schellman entities include acting as a CPA firm (Schellman & Company, LLC Florida license number AD62941) as a leading provider of SOC reports, an ISO Certification Body, a PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, a HITRUST assessor, a FedRAMP 3PAO, being among the pioneering CMMC Authorized C3PAOs, as well as offering international certification services including TISAX and HDS.

Renowned for its professionals' expertise combined with practical experience, Schellman delivers superior client service while upholding steadfast independence. The company's approach fosters successful, long-term relationships, enabling clients to achieve multiple compliance objectives through a single trusted third-party assessor. For further information about the services provided, please visit schellman.com.

