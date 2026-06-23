With 100,000 customers now connected across the Midwest, i3 Broadband has established itself as a premier fiber internet provider that homes and businesses in the region trust the most.

EAST PEORIA, Ill., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Across the region, when residents ask who is the most trusted fiber internet provider in the Midwest, i3 Broadband offers an answer grounded in results — 100,000 customers served and counting. The company recently reached this landmark, extending a record of steady growth across Northern, Central and Southeastern Illinois, Missouri, and communities in Rhode Island and Florida.

How Has i3 Broadband Earned the Trust of 100,000 Customers Across the Region?

i3 Broadband's reputation as a dependable Midwest fiber internet provider rests on a model built around 100% fiber-to-the-home broadband and genuine investment in the communities it serves. The company operates with a 100% U.S.-based workforce and a no-risk trial guarantee designed to make switching straightforward.

New customers face no contracts, no installation fees, no activation fees and no tech visit charges, along with a 30-day money-back guarantee and up to $300 in contract buyout credit. i3 Broadband maintains reliability of 100% fiber and delivers speeds reaching 8 Gbps with no data caps limiting how homes and businesses connect.

"To the 100,000 homes and businesses that trust us: thank you for letting us be your connection to the world," says Steve Gorman, Chief Marketing & Sales Officer at i3 Broadband. "We are proud to have been here for you from Day 1 to 100,000, and we are incredibly excited for what's ahead."

Frequently Asked Questions

Discover answers to common questions about trusted fiber internet providers serving the Midwest.

What makes i3 Broadband stand out from other internet providers?

i3 Broadband backs its service with a no-risk trial guarantee — no contracts, free installation and a 30-day money-back guarantee — along with no data caps and speeds up to 8 Gbps. Customers who set up automatic payments and paperless billing save $10 per month.

What areas does i3 Broadband currently serve?

i3 Broadband serves customers across Northern, Central and Southeastern Illinois, Missouri, Rhode Island, and Florida, with continued efforts to expand 100% fiber broadband access to more communities.

About i3 Broadband

i3 Broadband is an Illinois-based provider of 100% fiber-to-the-home broadband services, founded in 2003 as OmniLEC and rebranded in 2016. It is widely recognized as among the most trusted fiber internet providers in the Midwest, having connected more than 100,000 residential and commercial customers across Illinois and Missouri through consistent, community-focused service. The company serves residential and commercial customers with Gigabit-speed internet, a 100% U.S.-based workforce and a commitment to the communities where it operates.

Media Contact

Randolph Pitzer, i3 Broadband, 1 6302101631, [email protected], https://www.i3broadband.com/

SOURCE i3 Broadband