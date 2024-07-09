Trusted Sale's Certified Vehicle Inspections now included on CarFax Vehicle History Reports

"The addition of the Trusted Sale Inspection Report to the CARFAX Report, helps build consumer confidence..." - Faisal Hasan, General Manager of Data at CARFAX Post this

"By including Trusted Sale Inspection Report data in the CARFAX report, our companies are providing consumers with a singular, unparalleled view into the vehicle's past and present condition, creating the most transparent used car buying experience. " Paul Brobson CEO, Trusted Sale, Inc.

Trusted Sale Inspection Reports are unmatched in the transparency they provide to used vehicle shoppers, who can instantly see what was repaired and replaced on the vehicle and what it cost the dealer to recondition the vehicle to meet the standard. In addition to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, consumers can easily access the digital inspection report by scanning the QR code on the vehicle's window sticker or from the dealer's website.

CARFAX will display Trusted Sale Inspection Reports within their vehicle history reports under the 'Detailed History' section. Each section provides inspection data, location, and a link to the full Trusted Sale Inspection Report. Click here to see a sample report.

"CARFAX is the trusted source of information for shoppers looking for their next car," said Faisal Hasan, General Manager of Data at CARFAX. "The addition of the Trusted Sale Inspection Report to the CARFAX Report, helps build consumer confidence by offering another reference point about the condition of a vehicle at a specific point in time. It's a great compliment to the other information you find in a CARFAX Report."

Trusted Sale Inspection Reports provide transparency to both dealers and their customers in a time where it has never been more important to trust vehicle reliability.

About CARFAX

CARFAX, part of IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides exclusive services like CARFAX Used Car Listings, CARFAX Car Care, CARFAX History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™ to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post and Glassdoor.com. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX™. Based in London, IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.

About Trusted Sale, Inc.

Trusted Sale, Inc. has created a best-in-class automotive "Certification -As-A-Service" platform used by automotive dealers, marketplaces, lenders and wholesalers. The platform automates the inspection, certification and protection of used vehicles - providing unparalleled transparency into a used vehicle's condition and enabling trusted sales assurance between sellers and buyers. Learn more at www.trusted.sale

