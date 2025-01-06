Trusted Translations Achieves New ISO for Legal Interpretations

Trusted Translations announces the new certification to ISO Standards for Legal Interpreting, while renewing their general interpreting ISO certifications. Continuing Its Commitment to Excellence, Trusted Translations Becomes ISO 18841:2018 and ISO 20228:2019 Certified, This Meaning Quality in Professional Interpreting Services

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trusted Translations, Inc., a global leader in language services, including translation, localization and interpreting services, is proud to announce its latest milestone: independent certification under the ISO 18841:2018 and ISO 20228:2019 standards. These achievements highlight the company's ongoing dedication to providing interpreting services that meet the most stringent international quality requirements.

ISO 18841:2018 establishes essential requirements and best practices common to all kinds of interpreting services, ensuring consistent, high-quality delivery across all contexts. ISO 20228:2019 focuses on the special demands of legal interpreting, emphasizing ethical conduct, confidentiality, and professional competence in legal and judicial settings. Together, these certifications underscore Trusted Translations' ability to deliver exceptional solutions tailored to its clients' needs.

These accomplishments are part of Trusted Translations' broader mission to enhance its operational standards through independent ISO certifications. Building on its previously achieved certifications, Trusted Translations continues to pursue global benchmarks that solidify its role as a trusted partner in the language services industry.

Elevating Industry Standards

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) collaborates with 95 countries to establish globally recognized standards for quality management and operational processes. With its dual certification under ISO 18841:2018 and ISO 20228:2019, Trusted Translations further demonstrates its ability to consistently meet and exceed the industry's evolving expectations for professionalism, accuracy, and integrity when providing interpreting services.

Interpreting Services Manager, Anabella Garcia, who has spearheaded the company's certification efforts, remarked, "These certifications reflect our unwavering commitment to delivering the highest standards in interpreting services. They're a testament to the expertise of our team, and to the trust our clients place in us to meet their diverse needs with precision and reliability."

About Trusted Translations

Trusted Translations has been a global leader in language services for over 20 years, offering translation and interpreting solutions in more than 200 languages. Supported by a network of over 10,000 professional linguists, the company provides a full suite of services, including certified translation, localization, transcription, voice-over, dubbing, and on-site and over-the-phone interpreting.

Serving both public and private sectors, Trusted Translations counts among its clients renowned organizations such as Bank of America, Nike, the Coca-Cola Company, FedEx Corporation, GE Appliances, GoPro, Lockheed Martin Corporation, NASA, the CDC, Sony, Toyota, Yahoo!, Apple, The Washington Post, the U.S. Department of State, the USDA, Airbus, and the U.S. Library of Congress.

Media Contact

Manuel Barbeito, Trusted Translations, Inc, 1 3053301681, [email protected], https://www.trustedtranslations.com/

SOURCE Trusted Translations, Inc