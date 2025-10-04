Trusted TV Brings Affordable TV Advertising to Local Businesses

Trusted TV debuts to help local businesses advertise on Prime Video and more
LAS VEGAS, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trusted TV today announced the public launch of buy.trustedtv.com, a simple, fully-managed way for local businesses to run campaigns on Amazon Sponsored TV. Built for owners who want premium TV placements at low overhead costs, advertisers can get started in minutes. For brands without existing assets, Trusted TV will produce a short commercial at no additional cost, so campaigns can go live fast and affordably.
Beyond ease of use, Trusted TV is designed to help businesses advertise with confidence. Campaigns use Amazon audience segments and deliver to premium streaming placements, combining precise reach with the natural brand safety of streaming TV. With high viewability, ads appear when targeted customers are watching: across shows, times, and devices.
"Small businesses deserve to leverage Amazon advertising," said Ian McCue, CEO at Trusted TV. "We combine affordable pricing with hands-on service so that local businesses don't need big budgets or in-house teams to benefit from Amazon Sponsored TV."
Businesses and agencies can learn more and launch their first campaign at trustedtv.com.
