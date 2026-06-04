Trusted TV Launches Self-Service AI Studio to Create 30-Second TV Commercials

"We've opened our in-house AI video studio to business owners," said Ian McCue, CEO of Trusted TV. "Now anyone can build a complete, premium-looking commercial from their phone, see it before paying anything, and run it on Prime Video and streaming TV within minutes." Post this

The new studio extends Trusted TV's fully managed on-ramp to streaming TV. Finished commercials run on Prime Video and other streaming TV platforms through Amazon DSP, appearing across premium, brand-safe streaming environments. Campaigns use Amazon audience segments for precise targeting across shows, times, and devices.

The launch reflects a growing appetite among local advertisers for the reach and credibility of streaming TV, without the historical friction of production timelines, editing software, and complex media buying.

Trusted TV is a spin-off developed by the team behind Preflect, and is available now. Businesses and agencies can learn more and create their first commercial at trustedtv.com.

Media Contact

Brecker Brees, Trusted TV, 1 (833) 990-3324, [email protected], https://www.trustedtv.com/

SOURCE Trusted TV