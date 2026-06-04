Trusted TV Launches Self-Service AI Studio to Create 30-Second TV Commercials

New mobile-first tool lets any business produce streaming TV-ready 30-second commercials in a single session, complete with on-screen banner, branded end screen, music and voiceover.
LAS VEGAS, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trusted TV today announced the launch of its self-service AI video studio, a mobile-first tool that lets a business create a complete, broadcast-ready 30-second commercial entirely from a smartphone. The studio puts full creative control in the hands of the advertiser, generating a video complete with an on-screen banner, a branded end screen, and a built-in call to action, in a single guided session. Advertisers can watch the finished video before they pay anything. Trusted TV then helps clients run that commercial on Prime Video and across streaming TV.
Where producing a television commercial once required a script, a crew, and an editing suite, Trusted TV has compressed the entire process into a few taps. From a phone, the system drafts the storyboard, generates the video, adds the banner overlay, and closes on a branded end screen and call to action. Each element is composed to broadcast standards and ready to air. The result is a video studio that fits in the user's pocket, designed for owners who want to create on their own schedule without booking talent or learning professional software.
The new studio extends Trusted TV's fully managed on-ramp to streaming TV. Finished commercials run on Prime Video and other streaming TV platforms through Amazon DSP, appearing across premium, brand-safe streaming environments. Campaigns use Amazon audience segments for precise targeting across shows, times, and devices.
The launch reflects a growing appetite among local advertisers for the reach and credibility of streaming TV, without the historical friction of production timelines, editing software, and complex media buying.
Trusted TV is a spin-off developed by the team behind Preflect, and is available now. Businesses and agencies can learn more and create their first commercial at trustedtv.com.
Media Contact
Brecker Brees, Trusted TV, 1 (833) 990-3324, [email protected], https://www.trustedtv.com/
SOURCE Trusted TV
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