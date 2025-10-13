Trusted TV Releases New AI Video Advertising Technology

"Give us your website link, and you're on connected TV in less than a week." Post this

The launch builds on Trusted TV's promise of a fully managed on-ramp to Amazon Sponsored TV, enabling local businesses to "get started in minutes" and appear across premium, brand-safe streaming environments that reach viewers across shows, times, and devices.

Campaigns use Amazon audience segments to combine precise reach with the natural brand safety and high viewability of streaming.

Trusted TV also creates commercials at no additional cost for advertisers who don't have existing assets, allowing them to appear on Prime Video and other connected TV destinations.

"Launch week proved that when you pair Amazon's audience data with a truly accessible CTV workflow, local businesses can get on TV almost immediately," said Ian McCue, CEO of Trusted TV. "Give us your website link, and you're on connected TV in less than a week."

Launch Week by the Numbers:

Hundreds of storyboards generated using Trusted TV's AI research workflow.

Time-to-storyboard reduced from 4 minutes to under 1 minute.

Trusted TV's approach meets a growing appetite among local advertisers for the reach and credibility of TV without the historical friction of production timelines and complex media buying.

Trusted TV is a spin-off developed by the team behind Preflect, and is available now. Businesses and agencies can learn more and launch their first CTV campaign at trustedtv.com and buy.trustedtv.com.

