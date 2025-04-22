TrustedSec Earns Prestigious CREST Certification for Penetration Testing

As cyber threats evolve, businesses need security partners they can trust. CREST certification reinforces our ability to help organizations strengthen their security posture while meeting the most stringent industry standards. Post this

"This achievement is a testament to the expertise of our team, the maturity of our processes, and our relentless focus on delivering the highest standard of penetration testing services," said David Kennedy, Founder and CEO of TrustedSec. "As cyber threats evolve, businesses need security partners they can trust. CREST certification reinforces our ability to help organizations strengthen their security posture while meeting the most stringent industry standards."

Why CREST Certification Matters for TrustedSec's Clients

Earning CREST certification reflects TrustedSec's unwavering commitment to best-in-class offensive security, ensuring organizations receive comprehensive, repeatable, and reliable security assessments. The certification process involved a rigorous evaluation of TrustedSec's penetration testing methodologies, data security protocols, and technical expertise.

Key benefits for TrustedSec's clients include:

Proven Expertise – TrustedSec's penetration testing services meet internationally recognized benchmarks, ensuring high-quality, consistent security assessments.

Enhanced Trust & Credibility – CREST certification is a mark of distinction that validates TrustedSec's ethical security practices and professional excellence.

Regulatory Compliance – With increasing security requirements under PCI DSS, GDPR, and NIST frameworks, TrustedSec's certification helps clients meet critical compliance mandates.

Commitment to Continuous Improvement – CREST-accredited firms must undergo ongoing assessments and training, ensuring TrustedSec remains at the forefront of cybersecurity advancements.

As a CREST-certified provider, TrustedSec continues to set the standard for offensive security excellence. This milestone reinforces the company's mission to help organizations proactively identify vulnerabilities, mitigate risks, and stay ahead of emerging threats.

For more information about TrustedSec's cybersecurity services, visit www.trustedsec.com.

ABOUT TRUSTEDSEC

TrustedSec (www.trustedsec.com) is a world leader in cybersecurity program development, cyber attack simulations, incident response, and digital forensic investigations. Founded in 2012, the company advises many well-known brands in the technology, financial, healthcare, automotive, and manufacturing industries. It also consults for governments and provides training for the US military's Cyber Protection Teams. The company's founder, David Kennedy, is a former hacker for the National Security Agency (NSA) and Marine Corps, where he specialized in signals intelligence and cyber warfare operations. He also served as a technical advisor for The Mr. Robot show on USA Network and has twice testified before Congress as a cybersecurity expert witness.

TrustedSec was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Cybersecurity Consulting Services, Q2 2024 report.

Media Contact

Chris Boesch, TrustedSec, 1 877.550.4728, [email protected], https://www.trustedsec.com/

SOURCE TrustedSec