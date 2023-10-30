TrustedSec Hosts Launch Event for Bedford High School's Cutting-Edge Cybersecurity Education Program

We are excited to sponsor Bedford High School's new cybersecurity program, as this will have a major impact on the lives of its students and help to build a strong technology workforce in the Northeast Ohio region. Post this

Students who complete the cybersecurity program will graduate with industry certifications, college credits and well-developed career-ready skills that will give them an edge in the job market. Many who graduate from the program will receive full-time job offers from top companies immediately after high school, while others will be eligible to pursue advanced degrees in university cybersecurity programs.

"We are excited to sponsor Bedford High School's new cybersecurity program, as this will have a major impact on the lives of its students and help to build a strong technology workforce in the Northeast Ohio region," said David Kennedy, founder/CEO of TrustedSec and a 2000 graduate of Bedford High. "Cybersecurity is an incredibly promising and rewarding career, and there is a huge demand for skilled professionals. We are thrilled to be able to support our local students and to help our region become a key hub for cybersecurity research and development. As a graduate of Bedford High, this school has a special place in my heart and I intend to do all I can to help these students become successful in their lives so they too can give back to their community."

The launch event will be held from 10am to 12pm November 2nd at TrustedSec's corporate complex in Fairlawn (3485 Southwestern Boulevard, Fairlawn, OH 44333). The event will be attended by Bedford High School officials, 35 high school students enrolled in the program, and TrustedSec's senior leadership.

The event includes several fun, hands-on hacking events for the students (including a capture-the-flag hacking challenge and lockpicking training), a presentation by TrustedSec on current career opportunities in cybersecurity, and a tour of TrustedSec's 20,000 square foot state-of-the-art cybersecurity complex, including the Hacking Bay, Cyber War Room, Digital Forensics Lab and Cyber Incident Intrusion Center.

As the official sponsor of the new cybersecurity program at Bedford High School, TrustedSec is committing $115,000 to support the program and provide cutting-edge training and resources for the students. This the second time TrustedSec has teamed up with the high school to support advanced technology programs for its students, as the company previously established the high-tech esports gaming and career center at Bedford High.

TrustedSec is a proud supporter of the local community and also serves as the official cybersecurity partner of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

For more information about the event, please contact Chris Boesch, VP of Sales and Marketing at 877.550.4728 x7032 or [email protected].

ABOUT TRUSTEDSEC

TrustedSec (www.trustedsec.com) is a world leader in cybersecurity program development, cyber attack simulations, incident response and digital forensic investigations. Founded in 2012, the company advises many well-known brands in the technology, financial, healthcare, automotive and manufacturing industries. It also consults for governments and provides training for the US military's Cyber Protection Teams. The company's founder, David Kennedy, is a former hacker for the National Security Agency (NSA) and Marine Corps, where he specialized in signals intelligence and cyber warfare operations. He also served as a technical advisor for The Mr. Robot show on USA Network and has twice testified before Congress as a cybersecurity expert witness.

Media Contact

Chris Boesch, TrustedSec, 1 877.550.4728, [email protected], https://www.trustedsec.com/

SOURCE TrustedSec