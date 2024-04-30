TrustedSec Recognized as a Leader in Cybersecurity Consulting Services by Top Independent Research Firm

Security leaders that want relevant engagements that take threat actor behavior into account should move TrustedSec to the top of their shortlist. Post this

The report also notes: "TrustedSec showcased that it can adapt as quickly as adversaries because of its commitment to research, which is something every cybersecurity leader needs right now as they are beset on all sides by relentless adversaries."

Forrester Research's 2024 report evaluated providers across 24 critical criteria within their current offering, strategy, and market presence, contributing to TrustedSec's position as a leader. TrustedSec received the highest scores possible in 14 criteria, including:

Vision

Innovation

Talent strategy

Alignment with client CISO needs

Customer retention and satisfaction

Cybersecurity upskilling for customers

Securing emerging technology capabilities

Technical security assessment delivery

"This is one of the most important recognitions we've ever had. Forrester is an incredible organization, the gold standard for this industry, and one that I hold as the standard for the cybersecurity industry," said David Kennedy, Founder/CEO of TrustedSec. "This company began 12 years ago in the basement of our house. We wanted to make the world a better place, to be disruptive and create the most effective strategies for our customers. Our drive to help this industry and always give back to the community has never wavered. This recognition for us hits home, because there is no book to tell you how to be the best, we just do what we do the best way we can – and that's by giving back and helping others."

TrustedSec is dedicated to providing practical, end-to-end cybersecurity consulting that empowers security teams to protect their most critical assets. Leveraging deep technical expertise, a commitment to ethical practices and a comprehensive understanding of the cybersecurity landscape, TrustedSec's mission is to equip its clients with the tools and knowledge necessary to safeguard what is most important to them. This focus ensures that each engagement not only meets but exceeds the unique security needs of every client.

The Forrester report concludes TrustedSec's profile with, "Technical competence and best-in-class offensive knowledge are obvious when speaking with TrustedSec, and reference customers noted this carried through regardless of engagement type... Security leaders that want relevant engagements that take threat actor behavior into account should move TrustedSec to the top of their shortlist."

For more information about TrustedSec's cutting-edge services, visit trustedsec.com.

ABOUT TRUSTEDSEC

TrustedSec (trustedsec.com) is a world leader in cybersecurity program development, cyber attack simulations, incident response and digital forensic investigations. Founded in 2012, the company advises many well-known brands in the technology, financial, healthcare, automotive and manufacturing industries. It also consults for governments and provides training for the US military's Cyber Protection Teams. The company's founder, David Kennedy, is a former hacker for the National Security Agency (NSA) and Marine Corps, where he specialized in signals intelligence and cyber warfare operations. He also served as a technical advisor for The Mr. Robot show on USA Network and has twice testified before Congress as a cybersecurity expert witness.

