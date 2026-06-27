TrustEvals and Accorian Warn of "Control Drift" in Enterprise AI, Launching New Real-Time Risk Framework for Financial Services

"Accorian has long been the go-to cybersecurity partner for Fortune 500s. TrustEvals complements this with robust AI governance, empowering organizations to secure both traditional and AI surfaces for complete reliability and trust through a single partnership." Post this

However, AI systems are non-deterministic and constantly shift due to silent vendor updates, changing data inputs, and the evolving behaviors of autonomous agents. A system that passes a security audit today can silently fail tomorrow without a single line of code being touched by the internal team.

"Classical GRC assumes the control holds, but AI GRC has to assume the control drifts," the authors state in the framework. This structural inversion requires organizations to abandon periodic annual audits in favor of continuous, real-time measurement substrates.

The Looming Regulatory and Security Crisis

The framework highlights several urgent threats facing enterprises that fail to adapt:

Shadow AI is Rampant: Telemetry studies indicate that 64.5 percent of activity on personal and free tier AI accounts is actually uninstrumented business use. Additionally, 75 percent of knowledge workers already use AI at work, often bypassing official IT procurement channels entirely.

Massive EU AI Act Exposure: Many companies incorrectly treat AI risk classification as a one-time launch label. The new framework clarifies that the EU AI Act requires continuous, lifecycle monitoring. Treating classification as static can trigger regulatory penalties of up to 15 million Euros or 3 percent of global turnover for failing obligations attached to high-risk systems.

The Threat of Safety Overfitting: The report also warns against "defensive overcorrection." When companies test their AI too aggressively, the systems can develop "safety overfitting," where the AI agent generalizes its refusal parameters so broadly that it refuses to perform its core job.

A New Blueprint for AI Governance

To combat these compounding risks, TrustEvals and Accorian propose a complete restructuring of the classical GRC stack. Key mandates from the framework include:

Implementing Autonomy Budgets: Organizations must match an AI agent's autonomy to its "blast radius" rather than its technical capabilities. High-impact actions, such as moving funds, must always require explicit human approval.

Shifting to Runtime Detection: Because preventive controls function only as probabilities in non-deterministic AI, continuous runtime detection must become the primary security control.

Unifying the Three Lines of Defense: Internal operational, compliance, and audit teams can no longer rely on separate, periodic sampling. All three lines must read from one continuous production trace layer.



GORICO Operationalizes Continuous AI Governance

Accorian's AI-enabled GRC platform, GORICO, helps organizations move beyond point-in-time compliance by providing continuous visibility into controls, risks, evidence, and audit readiness. With AI-assisted workflows for risk assessments, policy management, evidence mapping, and compliance operations, GORICO enables enterprises to continuously monitor and strengthen their security posture as AI environments evolve.

About TrustEvals: TrustEvals helps financial services firms turn AI into measurable top-line value while ensuring trust and reliability. Their work spans strategy, transformation, production evaluations, governance frameworks, and audit readiness for clients including banks, hedge funds, wealth managers, manufacturing firms, startups, real estate and private equity firms.

About Accorian: Accorian is a leading global cybersecurity and compliance advisory firm and one of the 10 accredited organizations offering both audit and testing services on a unified platform. Trusted by FinTech, HealthTech, MSP, SaaS, and mid-to-large enterprises, we help businesses with compliance expertise, technical depth, and strategic advisory. Our services span vCISO advisory, compliance readiness, penetration testing, cyber risk management, and security strategy. We support organizations across leading frameworks and certifications including HITRUST, SOC 2, ISO Certifications, NIST CSF, PCI DSS, HIPAA, CMMC, GDPR, and more.

Media Contact

Hitesh Singh, Trustevals AI, 353 899788708, [email protected], www.trustevals.ai

SOURCE Trustevals AI