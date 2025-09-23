TrustLogix Appoints Industry Veteran Ron Longo as CEO to Accelerate Global Growth

"With Ron joining, we feel confident that TrustLogix's impactful product can serve so many new companies, helping them leverage their data securely at scale. We're betting big on TrustLogix's ability to lead this market," said Promod Haque, Venture Partner at Norwest Venture Partners. Post this

"Ron brings world-class go-to-market expertise and a proven ability to build high-performance cultures," said Ganesh Kirti, Founder of TrustLogix. "With Ron leading our growth engine, I am excited to focus on my new role as Chairman and CTO, where we will continue to drive innovation and advance our product vision. This is a huge win for our customers, partners, and team."

"When we see TrustLogix's amazing large enterprise traction, from the board perspective we see a future where TrustLogix becomes a pervasive vendor for Global 2000 companies," said Promod Haque, Venture Partner, (Former Senior Managing Partner) at Norwest Venture Partners. "With Ron joining, we feel confident that TrustLogix's impactful product can serve so many new companies, helping them leverage their data securely at scale. We're betting big on TrustLogix's ability to lead this market."

"I am honored to join TrustLogix at this pivotal stage," said Ron Longo, CEO of TrustLogix. "The team has built a strong foundation of product innovation and customer trust. I look forward to scaling this success globally and ensuring our customers achieve secure, scalable, and business-enabling outcomes."

The leadership announcement follows TrustLogix's recent funding round and continued market traction. With Ganesh focused on technology innovation and Longo driving growth, the company is well positioned to become the trusted partner of choice for enterprises worldwide.

