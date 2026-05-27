TrustLogix Gives Enterprises a Kill Switch for AI Agents. With the Governance Platform to Back It Up.

"TrustAI is designed to make investments in data and AI platforms more secure and valuable. The traction we're seeing across financial services, healthcare, and technology tells us that enterprises are ready for this level of control at the data layer." Ron Longo, CEO, TrustLogix Post this

While many approaches claim to help, when put to the test, enterprises find them lacking. Identity Access Management (IAM) platforms manage human and machine identity, but stop at the application boundary. AI platforms govern prompts and responses, but not the data layer. TrustAI fills that gap, working alongside existing IAM, data, and AI platforms to enforce access policy, propagate identity, and monitor agent behavior at the data layer, in real time.

What's New in TrustAI

Intent-Based Authorization for Enterprise Agents

TrustAI delivers the industry's' first intent-based access control (IBAC) to provide AI-driven, least-privilege access for AI agents. It evaluates not only who the user is and what they are entitled to access, but also why the agent is requesting access, constraining permissions to the specific task, context, and resources required. This is especially valuable for autonomous and semi-autonomous agents that execute multi-step plans, helping establish clear authorization boundaries in a Zero Trust environment.

Runtime AI Kill Switch

AI agents can be compromised, accumulate excessive privileges, or behave outside their intended scope. The TrustAI runtime kill switch lets security teams cut off a high-risk agent's data access instantly, across every connected data platform, without redeploying policy or affecting other agents and users operating legitimately.

MCP Data Gateway

The MCP Data Gateway establishes TrustAI as the central enforcement point for all AI agent activity touching enterprise data. Every agent, MCP server, tool call, and data request passes through a single control plane, governed in real time. Enterprises can centrally block unauthorized AI agents from accessing data stores and tools, apply least-privilege policies using attribute-based and role-based access controls, and propagate identity all the way from the human user through the AI agent, to the MCP server, to every tool called, and down to the data layer, enabling dynamic, context-aware policy enforcement at every step.

Guardian Agent

The Guardian Agent provides continuous, risk-based monitoring of AI agent behavior. It establishes behavioral baselines per agent and triggers real-time alerts when scope or data access drifts from intended behavior. Even better, the Guardian Agent constantly searches for aberrant behavior and can shut down ShadowAI Agents that haven't followed the formal deployment process. Security teams and business users can also investigate any agent's actions through plain-language queries, get to root cause quickly, and receive automated policy recommendations to resolve issues when they arise.

Audit and Compliance

TrustAI supports SOC 2, GDPR, HIPAA, NIST AI RMF, ISO 42001, and the EU AI Act. ISO 42001-ready logs, impact assessments, and control evidence can be exported in a single package for internal and external audits.

"Every enterprise we talk to is asking the same question: we have IAM, we have an AI platform, so why do we still have a data access problem? The answer is that neither was built for the data layer. TrustAI is purpose-built to work alongside those platforms, not replace them, bringing enforcement, identity context, and behavioral oversight to the one place agents and humans actually touch data. That's where control has to live."

Ganesh Kirti, Founder and CTO, TrustLogix.

"Our customers have made significant investments in their data and AI platforms. TrustAI is designed to make those investments more secure and more valuable, not add friction to them. The traction we're seeing across financial services, healthcare, and technology tells us that enterprises are ready for this level of control at the data layer."

Ron Longo, CEO, TrustLogix.

TrustAI is available now and integrates natively with Snowflake, Databricks, AWS, Azure, Power BI, and the broader modern AI and data stack. It is available as SaaS or in a private cloud deployment. Learn more at trustlogix.ai/platform/trustai.

See a demo at Snowflake Summit Booth # 2406 June 1 - 4 or Databricks Data + AI Summit Booth # 219 June 15 - 18, 2026 in San Francisco, CA. Schedule a meeting with us at https://www.trustlogix.ai/events.

About TrustLogix

TrustLogix is the AI Control Plane for the Enterprise, giving security, AI, and data teams the controls to deploy AI at scale with confidence. Unlike solutions that operate at the model or orchestration layer, TrustLogix enforces fine-grained control at run-time on the data layer, intercepting every agent tool call and data request in real time across LangChain, Palantir Foundry, NVIDIA NeMo, AWS Agentcore, Snowflake Cortex, Databricks, and more. One kill switch gives security teams instant, enterprise-wide control to pause or terminate rogue agent access in seconds, without impacting other agents, apps, or users. Trusted by enterprises in financial services, healthcare, and technology. For more information, visit trustlogix.ai.

Media Contact

Kim Cook, TrustLogix, 1 5126085444, [email protected], https://trustlogix.ai

Kari Ritacco, RedIron PR, [email protected]

SOURCE TrustLogix