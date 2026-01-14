TrustLogix Introduces TrustAI: The Unified Policy Control Plane for AI Acceleration

"TrustAI provides the policy control plane these industries need: governance that operates at machine speed while maintaining the audit trails and data controls regulators demand," said Scott Raynovich, Founder and Chief Analyst at Futuriom. Post this

The AI Data Security Velocity Gap

Organizations now face what analysts call a "velocity gap": humans govern at human speed while AI agents operate autonomously with broad, persistent access to sensitive data, often using standing credentials that never expire. Without adaptive controls, AI agents effectively become "super users," capable of accessing, modifying, or exposing data far beyond what any individual user should be capable of. A single enterprise AI environment can produce millions of access requests per hour, each involving multiple data platforms, models, and Agents

"In our focus on regulated industries like financial services and healthcare, it's clear that privacy and compliance for AI are a major problem. Enterprises can't deploy AI agents at scale without an architecture that enforces access compliance automatically," said Scott Raynovich, Founder and Chief Analyst at Futuriom. "TrustAI provides the policy control plane these industries need: governance that operates at machine speed while maintaining the audit trails and data controls regulators demand."

Beyond the Security-Innovation Tradeoff

Security teams lack visibility into which agents access what data, on whose behalf, and for what purpose. Meanwhile, sensitive PII and PHI flow unchecked into AI prompts and models, creating regulatory exposure under frameworks like GDPR, HIPAA, and SOX. Without automated governance, security teams can become bottlenecks—forced to choose between blocking AI innovation or exposing the enterprise to unnecessary risk .

"The AI era demands a new trust architecture, and TrustAI delivers it," said Ron Longo, CEO, TrustLogix. "We provide the policy fabric that embeds trust into every agent interaction, removing the false tradeoff between driving AI innovation and operating without control. Enterprises can move at machine speed because governance is built into the foundation."

How TrustAI Works

A critical part of the TrustLogix Data Security Platform, TrustAI creates a unified policy fabric that governs every AI access decision—from data queries to AI pipeline operations to agent actions—ensuring consistent enforcement across platforms, models, and frameworks. It continuously evaluates every data request, from any agent, human or non-human, before data is returned, enforcing least-privilege access based on real-time context. TrustAI ensures that a single governance framework applies consistently whether data is accessed by a human analyst in Snowflake, an AI training pipeline in Databricks, or an autonomous agent making real-time decisions.

"With TrustAI, we're delivering an architecture built for this AI-native world, where data, identity, and AI policy operate as one, enabling enterprises to deploy AI at scale with trust that's designed, not assumed," explained Ganesh Kirti, Founder, Board Chairman, and CTO, TrustLogix

Key capabilities include:

Real-time authorization: Evaluates each request based on user identity, data sensitivity classification, and query intent—adapting policies dynamically rather than relying on static permissions

Just-in-time access: Replaces standing privileges with temporary entitlements granted only for specific tasks, automatically revoking access after use

Identity-aware enforcement: Bridges the gap between non-human agent identities and human user entitlements, ensuring agents can only access data the requesting human is authorized to see

Automated data masking: Leverages integrated DSPM capabilities to detect and mask sensitive fields like SSNs and health records before they enter AI context windows

Immutable audit trails: Logs every AI-data interaction with full traceability (who accessed what data, when, why, and under which policy) meeting emerging AI governance requirements

Unblocking AI at Scale

With TrustAI, data and AI teams can drive innovation with confidence, assured that governed access and automated policy enforcement protect sensitive information. Security teams gain real-time visibility and control without becoming bottlenecks. Compliance teams receive auditable data lineage for every AI interaction.

Leading financial services and healthcare organizations are deploying TrustAI to unlock high-value AI use cases previously blocked by security and compliance concerns: from AI agents that analyze customer financial portfolios to clinical decision support systems that access protected health information, all with full audit trails and regulatory compliance.

Availability

TrustAI integrates seamlessly with leading data platforms including Snowflake, Databricks, AWS, and Azure, as well as AI agent frameworks utilizing the Model Context Protocol (MCP). The solution is available now for enterprise deployments.

For more information about TrustAI, visit https://www.trustlogix.ai/platform/trustai or contact [email protected].

About TrustLogix

TrustLogix is a patented, AI-powered data access control and security platform that unifies DSPM, policy enforcement, and AI data protection across the modern data ecosystem. The platform automatically detects risks, right-sizes entitlements, and enforces least-privilege policies across Snowflake, Databricks, Power BI, and more—helping enterprises move quickly and innovate safely.

Gartner® and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner® Peer Insights™ content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

