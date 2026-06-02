TrustLogix Launches TrustAI Integration with Snowflake AI Data Cloud, Bringing Scalable Agentic AI Data Security to Enterprise Teams

"TrustLogix's TrustAI Cortex integration brings a centralized policy control plane that governs AI agent data access across Snowflake and external platforms, enforcing entitlements end-to-end from user to agent to data source," - Seth Youssef, Head of Data and AI Sovereignty EMEA, Snowflake. Post this

As enterprises deploy thousands of agents and each agent needs to be granted its own permissions, the traditional human-based approach to access control simply does not scale. TrustAI enables rapid agent deployments by applying dynamic enforcement based on factors such as the end-user invoking the agent, business role, agent purpose, intent, enterprise attributes, and more.

In addition, TrustAI enables data owners to define access policies in business terms that are easy to understand and manage, removing the technical complexity and scalability barriers associated with managing hundreds of data sources.

"AI agents are accessing Snowflake at machine speed. The TrustAI Cortex Integration extends TrustLogix's policy control plane directly into AI agent workflows, so businesses can deploy agentic AI at scale while ensuring security, governance, and compliance," said Ron Longo, CEO, TrustLogix.

TrustLogix also announced TrustAI Guardian: an autonomous, multi-agent security layer that provides CISOs and CDOs with a natural-language interface to continuously identify, explain, prioritize, and remediate data security risks across human users, service accounts, and AI agents. Guardian transforms data security from a reactive, dashboard-driven function into a proactive, intelligence-led system that operates at machine speed, all while remaining explainable and auditable for humans. Snowflake users can utilize Guardian to monitor Agentic AI access and flow of data and easily identify any areas of exposure.

"TrustAI Guardian gives us an autonomous assistant that continuously monitors our Snowflake data platform, proactively identifying data access risks before they become issues and bringing out-of-the-box Enterprise-grade security posture policies based on Industry standards. As we expand our use of Snowflake Cortex agents, having an independent, always-on security layer gives us the peace of mind that our data platforms are secure and confidence that they are being used safely and responsibly," said Murali Balakrishnan, Director, Snowflake & Data Governance Platform Tools, BestEgg Inc.

In addition, TrustLogix Data Security Scanner for TrustCenter is now available on Snowflake Marketplace. The free Data Security Scanner tool enables joint customers to expand their data security with deeper data usage visibility and uncover access risks in minutes.

"TrustLogix's TrustAI Cortex integration brings a centralized policy control plane that governs AI agent data access across Snowflake and external platforms, enforcing entitlements end-to-end from user to agent to data source," said Seth Youssef, Head of Data and AI Sovereignty EMEA, Snowflake. "As Snowflake continues to mobilize the world's data and AI, partners like TrustLogix drive deeper value for our AI Data Cloud ecosystem, giving joint customers the security and scale to deploy agentic AI with confidence through Snowflake's single, integrated platform."

The TrustAI Snowflake Cortex Integration and TrustLogix Guardian are available through the TrustLogix platform. The TrustLogix Data Security Scanner is available in Snowflake Marketplace. As a Snowflake Native App, customers can install and run the application directly in their Snowflake account without data movement, accelerating time to value and reducing silos.

What This Means for Enterprise AI Security

Organizations deploying AI agents through Snowflake Cortex AI can now:

Apply Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC) policies to AI agents automatically, based on business role, end-user identity, and intent

Monitor all AI agent data access and data flow in real time through the TrustLogix platform

Use TrustAI Guardian to identify, prioritize, and remediate data security risks via natural language, without switching tools

Access the TrustLogix Data Security Scanner at no cost through Snowflake Marketplace to uncover access risks and compliance gaps in minutes

Check out keynotes from Snowflake Summit 26 live or on-demand here and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and X.

About TrustLogix

TrustLogix is the AI-powered data security platform built for enterprise data environments. The platform combines data security posture management (DSPM), AI agent data security, and access enforcement into a single cloud-native solution, with deep integrations for Snowflake, Databricks, and other modern data platforms.

TrustLogix TrustAI secures enterprise data from AI agents using a policy control plane that enforces Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC), supports just-in-time (JIT) access, and integrates with Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers. Organizations in financial services, healthcare, and telecommunications rely on TrustLogix to reduce data access risk, achieve regulatory compliance, and accelerate AI adoption. Learn more at https://www.trustlogix.ai.

Media Contact

Kim Cook, TrustLogix, 1 5126085444, [email protected], https://trustlogix.ai

Kari Ritacco, RedIron PR for TrustLogix, [email protected]

SOURCE TrustLogix