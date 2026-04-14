Trustume Launches AI-Powered Verified Talent Platform to Combat the $600 Billion Cost of Resume Fraud in the U.S.

"The hiring industry does not have a candidate shortage; it has a trust crisis that is quietly destroying billions in business value." — Gopal Parvathaneni, CEO, Trustume Post this

In today's $757 billion global staffing market, trust is the most expensive missing ingredient. U.S. businesses alone lose an estimated $600 billion annually specifically due to resume fraud. The rise of Generative AI has made it easier to spam applications, creating a noisy "Lemon Market" where 44% of candidates admit to lying on their resumes. The problem is particularly severe in the tech sector, where 55% of IT professionals admit to falsifying credentials, and discrepancy rates reach up to 30 percent.

Furthermore, 18.5% of candidates now utilize paid "fake reference" services to bypass traditional background checks. A single bad hire can cost over 100% of their first-year salary because staffing agencies are wasting hundreds of hours interviewing candidates who fabricate their history.

Trustume was built to stop this capital leakage. Unlike conventional job boards that prioritize application volume, Trustume acts as a strict quality gate.

"Our mission is to make authenticated history the new baseline for every hire in the global market. By establishing trust at the very first touchpoint - from verified employment history to detecting proxy interviews and ensuring video authenticity - Trustume empowers staffing leaders to move with speed and certainty without compromising on the quality of their talent pool," said Vidyadhar Mylabathula, Chief Product Officer, Trustume.

When job seekers sign up, they must provide a reference contact from their previous employers. The platform automatically triggers an email to these references to verify the candidate's employment history. Until this history is verified, the profile is not searchable in the employer database, shifting the industry standard from "Post and Pray" to "Verify and Match".

"The hiring industry does not have a candidate shortage; it has a trust crisis that is quietly destroying billions in business value," said Gopal Parvathaneni, CEO of Trustume. "Through our years of work at EPSoft building enterprise technology and automation solutions, we saw firsthand how unreliable data and fragmented workflows paralyze business operations. We built Trustume to solve this exact bottleneck in recruitment. By verifying employment history at the very top of the funnel, we are drastically reducing background verification costs and helping staffing firms present talent they can actually trust."

For recruiters, the platform serves as a complete hiring command center. It features contextual AI sourcing, profile ranking based on verified data points, pipeline management, and a fully integrated Applicant Tracking System (ATS) that centralizes candidates, vendors, and clients.

For job seekers, Trustume offers an empowering suite of tools, including AI-assisted resume building with ATS-friendly templates, Trustume Auto Apply, video introductions, and AI technical assessments to prove their hard skills.

By enforcing a verified quality standard, Trustume empowers staffing agencies to protect their client relationships and operate with unprecedented efficiency while making honest job seekers to stand out.

About Trustume

Trustume is an AI-powered talent management ecosystem built to bring verified trust into the global hiring market. Powered by EPSoft, the platform helps employers and staffing firms discover, assess, and manage candidates whose employment history has been verified at the source. By combining an automated verification gate with AI-driven matching and a built-in ATS, Trustume reduces background screening costs and eliminates resume fraud for staffing firms in the U.S. and India.

About EPSoft

EPSoft is an IT company focuses on building enterprise technology solutions that improve automation, workflow efficiency, and operational control. Its deep expertise in solving complex business process challenges and ensuring data integrity provided the foundation for the creation of Trustume and its verification-first hiring ecosystem.

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