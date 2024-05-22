Trustwell and IoT Leader Wiliot Forge Partnership to Elevate Supply Chain Management & Technology in the Food Supply Industry

"Wiliot's smart labels allow food companies to capture and share food traceability data in a no to low-labor cost manner." - Frank Yiannas, former FDA Deputy Commissioner & Strategic Advisor to Wiliot. Post this

This alliance is poised to leverage Wiliot's pioneering Bluetooth technology—small, battery-free intelligent sensor tags that track products from their origin to the end consumer—to further Trustwell's mission to make the food supply safer for all, through tech-enabled software solutions.

By partnering with Wiliot's cloud platform, Trustwell empowers customers to improve product security, streamline logistics, and reduce environmental footprint, while enabling clients to make informed decisions and ensure operational excellence.

"Our partnership with Trustwell, enables a new class of enterprise apps to use the third generation of Radio Frequency Identifiers (RFID) which we call ambient IoT," said Steve Statler, Wiliot's Chief Marketing Officer and Food Safety Lead. "For companies that provide food, this adds a new level of automation and efficiency, eliminating manual scans, to go beyond compliance, for improved food quality. Wiliot's low-cost cloud, Bluetooth readers and IoT Pixels/tags enable real-time food supply chain visibility. Together we trigger automated alerts to temperature and handling issues that otherwise compromise shelf-life and freshness, as well as safety. Trustwell's apps are one of the first that can unlock these benefits."

Wiliot's commitment to infusing everyday items with intelligence aligns with Trustwell's goals, offering a new dimension of product interaction within the industry. Through this partnership, Trustwell and Wiliot are set to introduce groundbreaking solutions that redefine supply chain management, using IoT to grant every product a digital identity and providing businesses the agility to act with unparalleled insight and precision.

"Wiliot's smart labels, also referred to as ambient IoT Pixels, allow food companies to capture and share food traceability data in a no to low-labor cost manner," said Frank Yiannas, former FDA Deputy Commissioner and Strategic Advisor to Wiliot. "This in turn will eliminate the need for scanning cases and add additional value beyond the already proven food safety use case."

For more about the impact of the Trustwell and Wiliot partnership on the food and supplement industry's supply chain management, visit http://www.trustwell.com and http://www.wiliot.com.

About Trustwell

Trustwell is on a mission to change the food industry. Combining FoodLogiQ's supply chain management software with Genesis' nutritional analysis and label development solution, the Trustwell Connect platform creates the food industry's only full-scale solution connecting product development and regulatory-compliant labeling with supplier compliance, enhanced traceability, and automated recall management. From food and supplement manufacturers to retail grocers and restaurant chains, more than 2,500 food companies around the world use Trustwell software as their trusted source for compliance and quality solutions in the food industry. For more information, visit http://www.trustwell.com.

About Wiliot

Wiliot is an ambient IoT data carrier platform. Our Visibility Platform connects the digital and physical worlds using IoT Pixels, battery-free smart tags that push data to the cloud in real time without human intervention. Our platform exists within a fast-growing ambient IoT ecosystem. We have partners in that ecosystem that provide tags and edge devices. Visit http://www.wiliot.com to learn more.

