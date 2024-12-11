Trustwell Announces New Food Product Specification Management Solution and AI-Driven Real-Time Analytics Tools for Food & Beverage Industry

"These new tools are designed to solve some of the most persistent challenges in food supply chain management. By streamlining workflows and delivering powerful data insights, we're giving our customers what they need to stay agile and competitive." Katy Jones, CEO, Trustwell Post this

FoodLogiQ Product Management ensures accuracy, safeguards compliance, and facilitates efficiency across the entire product lifecycle, providing a centralized repository for all product specifications, automating error-prone manual workflows, and serving as a bridge between development and production teams in the food industry.

FoodLogiQ Product Management aligns legal, compliance, and food safety teams, thereby enhancing traceability and minimizing risks during audits thanks to a few key features:

Customizable Templates: Develop and manage specifications with over 100 built-in attribute options, including custom attributes tailored to specific needs.

Integrated Workflows: Streamline approvals by routing specifications to stakeholders across teams, ensuring compliance with audit-ready documentation.

Facility-Level Specification Management: Assign specifications to one or multiple facilities and view their responses in real-time, tracking decisions against the master specification.

Genesis Foods Integration: Instantly add up-to-date ingredient and allergen statements to product specifications, reducing the risk of data-entry errors.

"At Trustwell, we know how much time and effort goes into managing product specs and optimizing supply chain data," said Katy Jones, CEO of Trustwell. "FoodLogiQ Product Management is here to simplify that work, so teams can focus on what matters most—delivering safe, high-quality food to their customers."

Also new to the FoodLogiQ platform is a powerful set of dashboarding tools — Embedded Analytics — designed to help food industry leaders go beyond basic reporting for true data-driven decision-making and strategy.

"These new tools are designed to solve some of the most persistent challenges in food supply chain management," said Jones of the new features. "By streamlining workflows and delivering powerful data insights, we're giving our customers what they need to stay agile and competitive."

With expanded object coverage, these new advanced analytics tools deepen the ability to capture, monitor, and analyze supply chain data points, adding event and withdrawal associations to standard data points like incident response and supplier compliance. FoodLogiQ's Embedded Analytics tools will help users unlock the true impact of their data and act on the insights they uncover.

Multi-object dashboards, advanced visualization options, and AI-driven search make for an intuitive, approachable user experience that never sacrifices powerful data exploration or operational agility. With the "Explain Visualization" feature, Embedded Analytics users can get a concise explanation of data visualizations in human-readable language, making it simple to ascertain key insights from even the most complex charts and graphs.

Teams can determine which metrics matter most, collect comprehensive data from every corner of operations, and set condition triggers for automated, up-to-date reports, while instant and direct access to data simplifies IT workflows and eliminates costly API maintenance costs. For more information about Embedded Analytics and the FoodLogiQ Product Management solution, visit Trustwell's website to explore an interactive demo.

