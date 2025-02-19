Trustwell Expands FSMA 204 Traceability Connections with 2,000 New Suppliers added to Platform, Bringing Total Supplier Network to Nearly 25,000

"The scale at which companies are mobilizing for FSMA 204 is unprecedented. The addition of 2,000 suppliers to our network is a direct result of enterprise-wide traceability rollouts. Trustwell is leading the industry in delivering actionable, scalable solutions to meet FSMA 204 head-on." Post this

"The scale at which companies are mobilizing for FSMA 204 is unprecedented," said Katy Jones, CEO of Trustwell. "The addition of 2,000 suppliers to our network is a direct result of enterprise-wide traceability rollouts. Trustwell is leading the industry in delivering actionable, scalable solutions to meet FSMA 204 and retailer traceability requirements head-on."

Scaling Traceability for Industry-Wide Compliance

Trustwell's rapid supplier expansion is being driven by large-scale traceability programs with major food brands, distributors, retailers and restaurant brands. Companies that leverage Trustwell's solutions gain access to:

FSMA 204-Ready Traceability Technology – Automate and streamline compliance reporting for KDEs and CTEs.

Supplier Onboarding and Training – Ensure supply chain partners meet regulatory requirements.

Scalable Compliance Implementations – Transition from a proven, phased approach to full-scale adoption across the supply chain.

Industry Expertise and Support – Access FSMA 204 training, webinars, and readiness assessments.

Act Now: Prepare for FSMA 204 Compliance

With enforcement on the horizon, companies must act now to bring their supply chains into compliance. Trustwell's technology and expertise are helping businesses move beyond theoretical discussions to real, scalable traceability implementations.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit http://www.trustwell.com/fsma204.

About Trustwell

Trustwell is transforming how food companies ensure safety, compliance, and quality across their supply chains. Powered by the Trustwell Connect platform, which combines FoodLogiQ's supply chain management tools with Genesis' nutritional analysis and label development software, Trustwell offers the industry's only end-to-end solution linking product development, regulatory-compliant labeling, supplier management, traceability, and automated recall response.

More than 2,500 food and supplement manufacturers, retail grocers, and restaurant chains worldwide rely on Trustwell's software to simplify compliance, reduce risk, and bring safer products to market faster. Learn more or schedule a demo at http://www.trustwell.com.

