Trustwell Expands Genesis Foods to Support Canadian Front-of-Pack Labeling Regulations

"As more countries adopt Front-of-Pack labeling laws, food companies need agile, data-driven solutions to remain compliant," said Katy Jones, CEO at Trustwell. "With Genesis Foods, we're simplifying compliance so brands can focus on innovation and consumer health." Post this

Addressing Canada's Front-of-Pack Labeling Rules

With Canada's mandatory FOP labeling law taking effect, food products that exceed specific thresholds for sodium, sugars, or saturated fat must now display a 'high in' symbol on the front of their packaging. The updated Genesis Foods solution streamlines compliance by:

Automatically identifying products requiring Front-of-Pack warnings based on regulatory thresholds.

Generating compliant labels in accordance with Health Canada's regulations.

Offering flexible labeling formats: Users can specify the FOP orientation, size, and language preferences (English/French, French/English, English, or French).

Proposed Changes to Front-of-Pack Labeling in the U.S.

In addition to Canada's regulations, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently proposed Front-of-Pack labeling requirements to provide consumers insight on the amounts of added sugars, saturated fat and sodium. The proposal includes designs of a Nutrition Info Box displaying key nutrient information—aligning with global efforts to combat diet-related diseases. While still in the review phase, this change would mark the first major update to U.S. food labeling since 2016.

A Growing Global Focus on Front-of-Pack Regulations

Front-of-Pack labeling requirements are also expanding worldwide as governments push for greater transparency in food products. Countries such as the UK, Mexico, Brazil, and some EU Member states have introduced similar regulations aimed at reducing diet-related diseases. By expanding its Genesis Foods capabilities, Trustwell ensures that food businesses can stay ahead of evolving compliance standards while fostering consumer trust.

"As more countries adopt Front-of-Pack labeling laws, food companies need agile, data-driven solutions to remain compliant," said Katy Jones, CEO at Trustwell. "With Genesis Foods, we're simplifying compliance so brands can focus on innovation and consumer health."

Future-Ready Food Labeling

Genesis Foods is already the industry leader in nutrition analysis, labeling, and compliance, serving thousands of food manufacturers, retailers, and regulatory professionals. With this latest update, Trustwell continues to innovate, ensuring its customers are prepared for the growing global shift toward more transparent food labeling practices.

Trustwell is on a mission to change the food industry. Combining FoodLogiQ's supply chain management software with Genesis' nutritional analysis and label development solution, the Trustwell Connect platform creates the food industry's only full-scale solution connecting product development and regulatory-compliant labeling with supplier compliance, enhanced traceability, and automated recall management. From food and supplement manufacturers to retail grocers and restaurant chains, more than 2,500 food companies around the world use Trustwell software as their trusted source for compliance and quality solutions in the food industry. For more information, visit http://www.trustwell.com.?

Media Contact

Lydia Adams, Trustwell, 2103678968, [email protected], https://www.trustwell.com/

SOURCE Trustwell