Trustwell Expands Mobile Offering for FoodLogiQ, Enabling Faster, More Efficient Recall Management

FoodLogiQ Recall has been shown to reduce the time to execute a recall by up to 50%, with the potential to save companies up to $5 Million in direct and indirect costs per recall execution. Additionally, by improving withdrawal accuracy and minimizing unnecessary product loss, businesses can save up to 30% on waste reduction, equating to $1 Million in annual savings.

With this new mobile-first interface, businesses can now respond to recalls anytime, anywhere, improving reaction times and strengthening food safety practices across the supply chain.

"Recalls are time-sensitive, and food safety teams need the ability to act immediately—whether they're in a manufacturing facility, a distribution center, or back of house," said Katy Jones, CEO at Trustwell. "With our new mobile-first experience, users can track and respond to recalls from anywhere, reducing delays and improving compliance."

This enhanced mobile experience was designed for efficiency and usability, including:

A newly developed withdrawals view: instant access to recall events allows users to see which withdrawals require action





Photos and attachments: attach photos and documents when submitting recall responses, providing visual confirmation of product removal and supporting compliance efforts.





Real-time push notifications: automatically alert teams to new recall events and prompt them to respond





Offline mode: Capture recall responses accurately in low-connectivity environments, automatically synchronizing them when connectivity is restored

Mobile recall is an expansion of FoodLogiQ's existing all-in-one mobile app. Users can also capture critical tracking events for real-time traceability, submit quality incidents, and conduct audits and assessments.

This expansion of FoodLogiQ's mobile experience represents Trustwell's commitment to enhancing food safety through accessible, technology-driven solutions. By making recall management available anytime, anywhere, Trustwell is helping food companies respond faster, reduce risk, and maintain compliance across the supply chain. For more information about FoodLogiQ Recall, visit http://www.trustwell.com/products/foodlogiq/recall

About Trustwell

Trustwell is on a mission to change the food industry. Combining FoodLogiQ's supply chain management software with Genesis' nutritional analysis and label development solution, the Trustwell Connect platform creates the food industry's only full-scale solution connecting product development and regulatory-compliant labeling with supplier compliance, enhanced traceability, and automated recall management. From food and supplement manufacturers to retail grocers and restaurant chains, more than 2,500 food companies around the world use Trustwell software as their trusted source for compliance and quality solutions in the food industry.

For more information, visit http://www.trustwell.com.

Media Contact

Lydia Adams, Trustwell, 210-367-8968, [email protected], www.trustwell.com

