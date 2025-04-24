Trustwell Honored as Multiple Stevie® Award Winner in 2025 American Business Awards®

We're honored to be recognized for both the innovation of our products and the voice we bring to the industry through Food Tech Talk. These awards affirm our mission to lead with transparency, build trust, and make the food supply chain safer for everyone. - Katy Jones, CEO Post this

"These wins reflect the dedication of our entire team and the value we're bringing to our customers across the food supply chain," said Katy Jones, CEO of Trustwell. "We're honored to be recognized for both the innovation of our products and the voice we bring to the industry through Food Tech Talk. These awards affirm our mission to lead with transparency, build trust, and make the food supply chain safer for everyone."

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 10.

Trustwell took home the Gold Stevie for its original podcast series, "Food Tech Talk: Supply Chain Insights From Farm to Fork" in the Technology Podcast category. Judges praised the series for its "thoughtful and forward-looking tone" and for "bringing urgency and humanity to a technical subject."

The company also won a Silver Stevie for FoodLogiQ Compliance in the Relationship Management Solution category, recognizing software solutions designed to expand a company's knowledge about, and relationship with, its current or potential customers and/or partners. Judges highlighted its measurable impact—such as reducing supplier onboarding time by 52% and delivering significant cost savings—and called the platform "comprehensive without being overwhelming, with every claim backed by data or testimonials."

Rounding out the recognition, Trustwell earned a Bronze Stevie for Trustwell Connect, which includes Genesis Foods, AskReg, and FoodLogiQ Recall, in the Compliance Solution category, which recognizes the best compliance solution to address regulatory rules, ethics, sustainability and governance. This award underscored the strength of the integrated platform's AI-driven capabilities and its ability to streamline regulatory adherence, recall management, and compliance automation.

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and industries were submitted this year for consideration in categories such as Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, and Best New Product or Service. Trustwell was recognized across multiple product and media categories, demonstrating the breadth of its impact in the food safety and compliance space.

"Organizations across the United States continue to demonstrate resilience and innovation," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The 2025 Stevie winners have helped drive that success through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all of the winners in the 2025 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 10 gala event in New York."

More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2025 Stevie winners are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Trustwell

Trustwell is on a mission to change the food industry. Combining FoodLogiQ's supply chain management software with Genesis' nutritional analysis and label development solution, the Trustwell Connect platform creates the food industry's only full-scale solution connecting product development and regulatory-compliant labeling with supplier compliance, enhanced traceability, and automated recall management. From food and supplement manufacturers to retail grocers and restaurant chains, more than 2,500 food companies around the world use Trustwell software as their trusted source for compliance and quality solutions in the food industry.

For more information, visit https://www.trustwell.com/

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2025 American Business Awards include HCLTech, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

