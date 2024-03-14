Trustwell Joins Global Dialogue on Seafood Traceability to Enhance Sustainable Practices and Supply Chain Transparency

Trustwell has a long history with the GDST, stretching back to its beginnings. Joining the new Global Dialogue on Seafood Traceability, as a full-scale, industry-led organization is a significant step forward in our mission to revolutionize the food supply chain through technology and collaboration. Post this

"Trustwell has a long history with the GDST, stretching back to its beginnings. Joining the new Global Dialogue on Seafood Traceability, as a full-scale, industry-led organization is a significant step forward in our mission to revolutionize the food supply chain through technology and collaboration," said Julie McGill, VP of Supply Chain Strategy & Insights at Trustwell. "Our expertise in supply chain solutions, including FoodLogiQ Traceability, positions us uniquely to contribute to and benefit from the GDST's initiatives. We are excited to share our knowledge and work alongside other GDST members to tackle the challenges facing the seafood industry."

Trustwell's involvement in the GDST has included participation in the Dialogue Advisory Group (DAG), where it has helped create tools like the Standards & Guidelines for Interoperable Seafood Traceability Systems. Additionally, Trustwell has participated in GDST-led seafood interoperability pilots, collaborating with multiple trading partners and solutions.

"The GDST Foundation is delighted to welcome Trustwell into the community of forward-thinking Partners who publicly adopted the GDST Standard as the single pathway to interoperable digital traceability," said Greg Brown, Executive Director of GDST. "GDST Capable platforms are the solution for fishery and aquaculture supply chains seeking to comply with Regulatory, provenance and sustainability requirements."

By participating in GDST, Trustwell aims to foster a more sustainable seafood supply chain that benefits all stakeholders, from fishermen to consumers. This commitment to environmental stewardship and ethical practices reflects Trustwell's dedication to making a positive impact on the global food industry.

For more information about Trustwell and its involvement with the Global Dialogue on Seafood Traceability, please visit http://www.trustwell.com.

About Trustwell

Trustwell is on a mission to change the food industry. Combining FoodLogiQ's supply chain management software with Genesis' nutritional analysis and label development solution, the Trustwell Connect platform creates the food industry's only full-scale solution connecting product development and regulatory-compliant labeling with supplier compliance, enhanced traceability, and automated recall management. From food and supplement manufacturers to retail grocers and restaurant chains, more than 2,500 food companies around the world use Trustwell software as their trusted source for compliance and quality solutions in the food industry. For more information, visit http://www.trustwell.com.

About the GDST

The Global Dialogue for Seafood Traceability (GDST) is a movement and a mechanism for transforming seafood supply through digital traceability. We unite industry and civil stakeholders to develop and advocate for a global Standard for seafood traceability, while supporting businesses along the supply chain to implement the Standard effectively.

