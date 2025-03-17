Trustwell Launches French-Language Version of Gold-Standard Genesis Foods Platform

"The launch of the French-language version of Genesis Foods reflects our dedication to supporting our global customers by enabling our French-speaking clients to fully benefit from all that Genesis Foods has to offer while improving their overall user experience." - Katie Jones, CEO, Trustwell Post this

"We are committed to providing our customers with the tools they need to succeed in the global food industry," said Katy Jones, CEO at Trustwell. "The launch of the French-language version of Genesis Foods reflects our dedication to supporting our customers across the globe by enabling our French-speaking clients to fully benefit from all that Genesis Foods has to offer while improving their overall user experience."

For over 35 years, Genesis Foods has been a trusted solution for recipe formulation, nutritional analysis, and compliance globally. With the launch of the French-language interface, businesses in France, Canada (Québec), Belgium, Switzerland, and other Francophone regions can easily utilize its gold-standard features, functionality, reports, and regulatory tools.

The French version of Genesis Foods retains all the robust functionalities of the original software, and key benefits of the platform include:

Advanced nutritional analysis – Track macronutrients, vitamins, and allergens for regulatory accuracy.

Upcoming French Webinar Series

To support the launch of Genesis Foods in French, Trustwell will be hosting a three-part webinar series, beginning on March 18, 2025 with their Introduction to Trustwell & Genesis Foods. Attend this webinar by visiting the registration page: French Language Introduction to Trustwell & Genesis Foods

About Trustwell

Trustwell is on a mission to change the food industry. Combining FoodLogiQ's supply chain management software with Genesis' nutritional analysis and label development solution, the Trustwell Connect platform creates the food industry's only full-scale solution connecting product development and regulatory-compliant labeling with supplier compliance, enhanced traceability, and automated recall management.

From food and supplement manufacturers to retail grocers and restaurant chains, more than 2,500 food companies around the world use Trustwell's software as their trusted source for compliance and quality solutions in the food industry. For more information, visit http://www.trustwell.com.

