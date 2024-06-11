Trustwell Partners with LSG Sky Chefs for FSMA 204 Compliance Pilot, Setting New Standards in Airline Catering Safety

"Our collaboration with LSG Sky Chefs marks a pivotal moment in our quest to elevate food safety standards across the airline catering sector and beyond." - Katy Jones, CEO of Trustwell Post this

Trustwell's Traceability team, including FSMA 204 expert and industry thought leader, Julie McGill, VP of Supply Chain Strategy & Insights leads the project, which includes on-site workshops at LSG Sky Chefs facilities, conducting assessments, and providing education with key stakeholders to promote FSMA 204 compliance through strategic innovations and enhanced operations.

With 200 million Critical Tracking Events (CTEs) recorded, Trustwell and their regulatory experts and professionals – backed by their FoodLogiQ products – have helped shape traceability policy at the national level, participating in the FDA pilots that led to FSMA 204 and defining the Produce Traceability Initiative standards, and are poised to lead this next phase of traceability across the supply chain.

About Trustwell:

Trustwell is on a mission to change the food industry. Combining FoodLogiQ's supply chain management software with Genesis' nutritional analysis and label development solution, the Trustwell Connect platform creates the food industry's only full-scale solution connecting product development and regulatory-compliant labeling with supplier compliance, enhanced traceability, and automated recall management. From food and supplement manufacturers to retail grocers and restaurant chains, more than 2,500 food companies around the world use Trustwell software as their trusted source for compliance and quality solutions in the food industry. For more information, visit http://www.trustwell.com.

About LSG Sky Chefs:

LSG Sky Chefs, recognized as a premier global airline catering specialist, boasts a robust presence with joint ventures and partnerships spanning 40 countries. In 2023, the dedicated workforce of 20,950 full-time employees achieved a consolidated revenue of $2.54 billion across 131 locations worldwide and produced 217 million airline catering meals.

Behind these impressive figures are real people whose passion, creativity, and tireless efforts drive LSG Sky Chef's success story. As the company continues to innovate and lead in the airline catering industry, it is essential to recognize and celebrate the individuals who make it all possible. http://www.lsgskychefs.com.

Media Contact

Lydia Adams, Trustwell, 503-585-6242, [email protected], https://trustwell.com/

Dana Gil, LSG Sky Chefs, 817-653-3161, [email protected], www.lsgskychefs.com

