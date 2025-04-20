Truth Never Died--But They Tried: Who Killed Emmett Till? Returns to a Nation in Denial

"When you investigate the past, you often find the present staring back." Post this

Narrated by Tim Morgan, Who Killed Emmett Till? isn't just a historical account—it's a direct confrontation with the systems that made Till's murder possible and continue to threaten Black lives today. Klopfer's investigation reveals a chilling design: one where justice was never the goal, and silence was the strategy. In a time when DEI is being dismantled and Black voices are under attack, this audiobook arrives not as a memory, but as a mirror.

Available now on Audible, Amazon, Apple Books, Google Play, Spotify, and other major platforms.

Coming soon: Covert Chronicles—a new podcast unearthing the stories governments tried to bury. From Cold War black sites to modern super-prisons, Mississippi courthouses to South American compounds, this series dives into the secret history of state violence. Season One centers on Susan Klopfer, whose final investigations into Emmett Till, Colonia Dignidad, and covert intelligence networks may have cost her everything. Her files may have stopped—but the story hasn't.

If you're Black in America, you already know: Emmett's story isn't over.

And neither is Susan Klopfer's.

#WhoKilledEmmettTill #SusanKlopfer #CovertChronicles #BlackTruth #CECOT #ColoniaDignidad #DEIBacklash #InvestigativeJournalism #EmmettTill #420Drop

Media Contact

Barry Klopfer, Barry Klopfer, 1 5052974921, [email protected]

SOURCE Barry Klopfer