Truth Never Died--But They Tried: Who Killed Emmett Till? Returns to a Nation in Denial

As the U.S. flirts with a new era of carceral extremism and global "death camp" diplomacy, Who Killed Emmett Till? returns to confront the systems built to erase Black lives—and the journalist who died uncovering them.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As political leaders gut DEI, ban Black stories, and build ever-larger prisons, Who Killed Emmett Till? returns with haunting precision. This newly released audiobook revisits the 1955 lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till—a case that shook the nation, but was never truly closed—and honors the legacy of its author, investigative journalist Susan Klopfer, on what would have been her 77th birthday.
Klopfer died suddenly in 2015 while researching Colonia Dignidad, a CIA-linked torture colony in South America. She was tracing how governments—then and now—use surveillance, secrecy, and violence to erase truth and silence dissent. Ten years later, her work feels not just relevant, but prophetic. In El Salvador, the CECOT mega-prison now warehouses thousands—many U.S.-deported—without trial or clear charges. It's the modern blueprint of what Klopfer warned about: the architecture of oppression doesn't vanish. It adapts.
Narrated by Tim Morgan, Who Killed Emmett Till? isn't just a historical account—it's a direct confrontation with the systems that made Till's murder possible and continue to threaten Black lives today. Klopfer's investigation reveals a chilling design: one where justice was never the goal, and silence was the strategy. In a time when DEI is being dismantled and Black voices are under attack, this audiobook arrives not as a memory, but as a mirror.
Coming soon: Covert Chronicles—a new podcast unearthing the stories governments tried to bury. From Cold War black sites to modern super-prisons, Mississippi courthouses to South American compounds, this series dives into the secret history of state violence. Season One centers on Susan Klopfer, whose final investigations into Emmett Till, Colonia Dignidad, and covert intelligence networks may have cost her everything. Her files may have stopped—but the story hasn't.
If you're Black in America, you already know: Emmett's story isn't over.
And neither is Susan Klopfer's.
