Truthset Introduces Data-Rated Audiences for Next-Level Marketing Precision

"Consumer data accuracy varies widely and degrades significantly on its path to activation," said Truthset CEO Scott McKinley. "With Data-Rated Audiences, brands can now purchase data at scale based on clear accuracy ratings and activate it directly. At a time when economic concerns are slowing ad spend, this not only saves businesses money but helps make campaigns more efficient and effective."

The consumer data market has long lacked transparency, with significant variations in data quality and accuracy. Data-Rated Audiences addresses this issue by providing access to a proven accuracy solution built on transparency and consistency, giving marketers the ability to be more purposeful with activation.

Truthset's Data Collective comprises more than 20 leading data providers who leverage Truthset's data accuracy Truthscores. With the introduction of Data-Rated Audiences, these data providers can now give brands the ability to select audiences categorized by accuracy levels — AAA, AA, A, and B — for different needs and uses, and activate them directly with media companies. This ranges from broad targeting at the lower levels, to seed file creation or AI modeling at the highest, all without enduring data loss, errors, or additional costs through ad tech intermediaries.

Data-Rated Audiences is built upon Truthset's patented Truthscore methodology, which measures the accuracy of data attributes for each person, with 95% US Census coverage. Data Ratings make it easy for brands to build or expand audiences confidently and execute campaigns with precision. We connect customer audiences directly to major platforms for social media, CTV and the open web.

Leading global brands have already piloted the solution, reporting substantial improvements in campaign performance and return on investment.

"At Stirista we've always prioritized data accuracy because it directly impacts performance," said Ajay Gupta, CEO and Founder of Stirista. "We've worked with Truthset to validate the strength of our demographic data because independent verification matters, especially in a crowded market. We were early to offer audiences with third party validation not because we needed it but because it reflects the high standards we already hold ourselves to. As the industry moves toward greater transparency we see this as essential to smarter, more effective marketing."

Truthset is a data intelligence company focused exclusively on validating the accuracy of consumer data. The company helps brands build trust in data, and improve the performance of any data-driven activity. Truthset does not sell data and is not a data broker; it compiles a likelihood of truth for any individual record that can be used to validate the accuracy of data and power more accurate consumer interactions. Truthset was founded in 2019 by industry veterans from Nielsen, Salesforce, LiveRamp, and Procter & Gamble. Truthset is funded by venture investors. The company is headquartered in Oakland, California. Visit truthset.com to learn more.

