Truvy Announces Grand Opening In Thailand Marking Their Second East Asia Expansion In 3 Months

Truvy doubles down on East Asia market and opens business in Thailand just a few months following their opening in South Korea.
DRAPER, Utah , Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Truvy, a leading provider of health and wellness products, today announced its expansion into Thailand, marking a significant milestone in the company's international growth strategy.
"We are thrilled to extend our reach into Thailand. Truvy is on a mission to help people all around the world to achieve overall better health. This move is a step in the right direction for Truvy and one we are very excited about. We look forward to contributing positively to the local economy and establishing strong relationships with customers and partners in the region." - Founder and CEO Dave Brown.
Truvy's entry into the Thai market is driven by the region's teeming interest in health and wellness products and home-based business opportunities. Expansion will involve increased local presence to build communities of like-minded people. The pre-launch phase in Thailand has already garnered an overwhelming response, with more than 1,200 entrepreneurial individuals expressing their interest in the Truvy journey.
"Entering Thailand aligns with our long-term growth strategy," added CSO Derrick Raynes. "This expansion represents not only an opportunity to bring our unique offerings to a new audience but also to further strengthen our global network."
Truvy is a manufacturer of health and wellness products that distributes through the network marketing model. Since its inception in 2014, the company has opened operations in over 15 countries and done over $600 million in sales. For more information, please visit truvy.com.
