TruWest Credit Union Promotes Chris Kearney to President & Chief Information Officer

"Chris has proven himself to be an exceptional leader," said the credit union's CEO, Alan Althouse. "His teams have a high level of engagement and deliver superior service to members and employees. Chris also has the technology expertise to lead financial innovation in this digital age."

Kearney began his professional career at Accenture, providing consulting services to clients. He served for ten years in several technology management positions in the credit union movement before joining TruWest Credit Union. Kearney holds a Bachelor's in Technology and an Executive MBA from Arizona State University.

"It is a great honor to serve our members, employees and the community in this new role," said TruWest President Chris Kearney. "We celebrate the collaborative vision of our organization to help members achieve financial wellness."

This promotion is an essential step in TruWest's leadership succession plan as the organization prepares for the retirement of its current CEO, and distinguished credit union leader, Alan Althouse.

"After 20 years of service to TruWest, including eight as President & CEO, it is time to pass the baton to the next generation," said Althouse. "Chris and I will work closely together over the coming year to ensure a smooth and successful transition. Upon my retirement, I have confidence in Chris' ability to lead TruWest to even greater growth, achieved with our culture of caring for our employees, members and community."

About TruWest Credit Union

TruWest® Credit Union is headquartered in Tempe, Ariz. and operates as a cooperative providing its members with a lifetime of quality financial services and a culture of caring for its organization, employees and communities. TruWest is a strong and sound financial institution with more than 90,000 members and assets totaling more than $1.5 billion. TruWest Credit Union has 11 branch locations—eight in metro Phoenix and three in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.truwest.org.

