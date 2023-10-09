TRX Systems DAPS GEN II System Now Shipping to the U.S. Army

TRX DAPS GEN II systems enable dismounted maneuver operations with speed, surprise, and agility in GPS-challenged environments.

GREENBELT, Md., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TRX Systems announced today that it is now shipping the Dismounted Assured Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) System Generation II (DAPS GEN II) solution, which provides Assured PNT to warfighters operating in GPS-denied environments. In March 2023, the U.S. Army Program Executive Office for Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors (PEO IEW&S) awarded TRX a seven-year, $402 Million Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract to deliver DAPS GEN II systems. Now, just five months after the U.S. Army Program of Record (PoR) award, the DAPS GEN II solution, known as TRX DAPS II, is in production and shipping.

Army ground personnel rely on GPS for the positioning and timing data required to successfully execute their missions. However, adversaries in conflict zones around the world are increasingly employing jamming and spoofing technologies to corrupt these vital PNT capabilities. TRX DAPS II is designed specifically to help dismounted Soldiers overcome these threats – it delivers the position, time, and navigation data they need to effectively target, maneuver, and communicate even in GPS-challenge environments.

TRX DAPS II is a small, handheld device that weighs approximately one pound and features efficient power utilization algorithms that enable a continuous stream of assured PNT data for warfighters and their combat systems. To achieve that unique capability, TRX DAPS II fuses inputs from a diverse range of PNT sources including:

M-Code GPS, a secure and higher-powered military GPS capability that is resilient against jamming and other threats,

Complementary sources of position and time data when GPS is degraded, and

Inertial sensors supporting integrity and positioning, independent of any satellite source.

By continuously cross-checking data from these and other inputs, TRX DAPS II monitors PNT source integrity, eliminates compromised sources, and delivers assured position and time to the warfighter. TRX DAPS II features a modular architecture that can be easily upgraded to accommodate rapid integration of new PNT sources.

"With close collaboration with the U.S. Army, TRX was able to develop and deliver the TRX DAPS II system to support operation throughout contested environments on a demanding schedule," said Carol Politi, President of TRX Systems. "Warfighters will soon be equipped with an assured positioning, navigation, and timing capability that will help overcome the malicious disruption of GPS by adversaries on the battlefield."

The TRX DAPS II system is available for purchase by U.S. Government entities. Distribution to U.S. Allies is restricted to approved cases in the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Program. For additional information, email TRX Systems at [email protected].

About TRX Systems

TRX Systems develops military grade PNT solutions that improve the safety and mission effectiveness of warfighters in environments where GPS is unavailable, inaccurate, or intentionally denied. TRX solutions, including the TRX DAPS II system, are powered by multi-layer sensor fusion technology that uses a diverse set of position and time sources to deliver reliable positioning, navigation, and timing. TRX's PNT fusion technology also provides the foundation for several commercial applications, including NEON PT-MIL and NEON Signal Mapper.

For more information, visit http://www.trxsystems.com.

