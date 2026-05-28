TRX Systems Highlights DAPS Assured PNT Innovations and Mounted Capability at JNC 2026

TRX Systems will showcase new DAPS GEN II innovations at JNC 2026, including a mounted capability that facilitates vehicle integration.

GREENBELT, Md., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TRX Systems will introduce the latest innovations to its DAPS GEN II solution at the Joint Navigation Conference (JNC) 2026. Developed for a U.S. Army Program of Record, the TRX DAPS GEN II solution provides warfighters with a resilient, trusted source of position, navigation, and timing (PNT) that remains operational in GPS-degraded, jammed, or denied environments. The new enhancements strengthen DAPS GEN II system performance in extended-duration threat environments and include a new mounted capability that facilitates vehicle integration.

The new mounted capability delivers a modular, open architecture that expands client support and provides future extensibility while leveraging the core DAPS GEN II capability. To facilitate use of DAPS GEN II in vehicles, a vehicle interface adapter (VIA) is under development that provides the following capabilities:

Holds the DAPS GEN II device securely in the vehicle - enabling improved inertial performance under threat

Accepts and conditions power from the vehicle - extending battery life

Extends the number of supported clients - enabling vehicle systems to consume a single Assured PNT feed

Provides RF and data interfaces to anti-jam antennas (AJAs) - enabling tight integration with the AJAs including sharing of electronic warfare situational awareness information

Provides a FLEX-IO port - enabling extensibility by supporting addition of new PNT sensors and simplifying transition of new Assured PNT capabilities

During the JNC 2026 conference, being held at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center from June 1-4, TRX leaders will participate in technical sessions where they will discuss the latest DAPS GEN II innovations and share testing results for delivering Assured PNT in both dismounted and mounted situations:

Session C6 (Tuesday, 11:30 a.m.): Speakers from TRX Systems and Combat Ready PNT will present "US Army Program of Record DAPS Gen II Advancements, Interoperability, and Performance." This presentation will review DAPS GEN II innovations that increase resilience to extended-duration threats.

Session C6: TRX Systems is supporting an alternate presentation, "US Army Program of Record DAPS Mounted ECP (DME)". This presentation will cover the functionality being developed with the VIA and provide results from the development and testing.

JNC 2026 attendees can also visit the TRX team in Booth #319 to learn how the DAPS GEN II solution supports dismounted and mounted operations by delivering continuous, Assured PNT - even in contested environments.

About TRX Systems

TRX Systems develops military-grade PNT solutions that improve the safety and mission effectiveness of warfighters in environments where GPS is unavailable, inaccurate, or intentionally denied. TRX solutions, including the DAPS GEN II system, are powered by multi-layer sensor fusion technology that uses a diverse set of position and time sources to deliver reliable positioning, navigation, and timing.

For more information, visit www.trxsystems.com.

Media Contact

Nicholas Boushell, TRX Systems, 1 301-313-0053, [email protected], https://www.trxsystems.com/

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SOURCE TRX Systems