TRX Systems Receives Third Delivery Order for DAPS GEN II Systems from U.S. Army

DAPS GEN II delivers continuous, assured positioning and timing information to dismounted soldiers and their combat systems.

GREENBELT, Md., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TRX Systems announced today receipt of a third delivery order (DO3) from the U.S. Army's Program Manager Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PM PNT) for the acquisition of Dismounted Assured Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) System Generation II systems and services (DAPS GEN II).

TRX is delivering DAPS GEN II under the purview of an Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract award from the U.S. Army Program Executive Office for Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors (PEO IEW&S). Originally announced in March 2023, the intent of this $402 million IDIQ contract is to provide for the procurement of DAPS GEN II systems, along with support for related engineering services, engineering updates, and warranty administration.

The DAPS GEN II solution is a state-of-the-art PNT system that allows warfighters to effectively shoot, move, and communicate while operating in GPS-degraded or denied environments. DAPS GEN II fuses inputs from M-Code GPS, inertial sensors, and other PNT sources to deliver continuous, assured positioning and timing information to dismounted soldiers and their combat systems.

"Reflecting the program's successful execution, the U.S. Army PEO IEW&S recently announced that DAPS GEN II had been approved for Full-Rate Production (FRP) just 12 months after delivery of the first systems," said Carol Politi, President of TRX Systems. "We are proud to have supported this milestone through the delivery of high-quality DAPS GEN II systems and remain singularly focused on delivering to warfighters cutting-edge technology that outpaces the threat of GPS denial by adversaries on the battlefield."

TRX Systems develops military grade PNT solutions that improve the safety and mission effectiveness of warfighters in environments where GPS is unavailable, inaccurate, or intentionally denied. TRX solutions, including the DAPS GEN II system, are powered by multi-layer sensor fusion technology that uses a diverse set of position and time sources to deliver reliable positioning, navigation, and timing.

