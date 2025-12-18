TRX Systems Recognized as One of the D.C. Region's Best Places to Work by Multiple Publications

Multiple media organizations have named TRX Systems among the best places to work in the D.C. region, highlighting its people-first culture, technical excellence, and support for professional development.

GREENBELT, Md., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TRX Systems, a leading provider of assured positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions, today announced that multiple media organizations recognized the company as one of the best places to work in the D.C. region:

TRX was named a "Top Workplace in 2025" by both The Washington Post and The Baltimore Sun, which recognize organizations in the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore regions that excel in leadership, employee satisfaction, and workplace culture.

Washingtonian highlighted TRX Systems as one of its Great Places to Work in the DC Area — a distinction awarded to only 18 companies this year.

Engineering.com ranked TRX Systems among the Top Workplaces for Engineers in 2025. The award highlighted that, "in addition to supporting its engineers in their day-to-day efforts, TRX also stands out in providing support for professional development and career growth."

Founded in 2004, TRX Systems has experienced significant growth in recent years as demand for its assured PNT solutions accelerates. As TRX has grown, it has continued to foster a culture of collaboration, innovation, and purpose-driven work.

"TRX's ability to attract and retain a strong, talented, and motivated team is fundamental to our business success and future growth," said Carol Politi, CEO of TRX Systems. "These awards are a testament to the culture of technical excellence and collaboration fostered by our team."

About TRX Systems

TRX Systems develops military-grade PNT solutions that improve the safety and mission effectiveness of warfighters in environments where GPS is unavailable, inaccurate, or intentionally denied. TRX solutions, including the DAPS GEN II system, are powered by multi-layer sensor fusion technology that uses a diverse set of position and time sources to deliver reliable positioning, navigation, and timing.

