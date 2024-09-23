Try and Taste! Japanese Artisanship SUSHI -Japan Partners With Five Miami Restaurants to Showcase Authentic Japanese Sushi This October

Two Japanese Food Organizations Will Promote Special, Limited-Time Menus at Partnering Restaurants To Highlight Rice, Buri (Yellowtail), and Madai (Red Sea Bream) From Japan

MIAMI, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miami is known for being one of the most diverse food cities in America and its Japanese restaurant scene is flourishing. In recognition of this exciting development, JRE and JFFEA are eager to share the intricacies and virtues of authentic Japanese sushi with the city's savvy culinary community.

It may come as a shock to some Miamians that the rice, Buri (Yellowtail), and Madai (Red Sea Bream) they've enjoyed at many local sushi spots for years have not always, in fact, been sourced directly from Japan. Now the Japan Rice Export (JRE) Promotion Association and the Japan Farmed Fish Export Association (JFFEA) are partnering with five select restaurants across the city to show Miamians the difference in quality, flavor, and texture of ingredients sourced directly from Japan.

"There are many great restaurants where people can eat sushi, but very few where people can taste and experience rice and fish directly from Japan, "said HOSODA, Managing Director of JRE. "So, we've selected five restaurants and a grocery store to collaborate with throughout October. We want people to enjoy authentic Japanese sushi made with tasteful rice and fish. Experience the difference!"

The restaurants are:

Kissaki Miami | 500 South Pointe Dr Suite 160 | Miami Beach, Fla. | 33139

| 33139 Sushi Yasu Tanaka | 140 NE 39th St. | Miami, Fla. | 33137

| 140 NE 39th St. | | 33137 Sushi|Bar | 1438 Washington Ave. | Miami Beach, Fla. | 33139

| 33139 Midorie | 3444 Main Highway | Coconut Grove, Fla. | 33133

| 33133 Ceviche DOZO | 5715 Hollywood Blvd. | Hollywood, Fla. | 33021

All five restaurants will offer limited-time, special menus featuring Japanese rice, Buri (Yellowtail), and Madai (Red Sea Bream) from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31. "Try and Taste! Japanese Artisanship SUSHI" will kick off with a premium discount event on Oct. 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m at Sushi Yasu Tanaka, giving customers a great opportunity to enjoy an amazing, exclusive menu of authentic Japanese sushi.

So what is it, exactly, that sets Japanese ingredients apart from their American-farmed counterparts? Several important characteristics that can't be easily replicated, and the Japanese have spent centuries honing them.

First, there's the rice. Japanese rice has just the right combination of stickiness and sweetness, which allows it to hold its shape when mixed with vinegar for sushi. It's produced, managed, and distributed according to strict standards and undergoes thorough checks by both machines and human inspectors to preserve the rice's flavor and safety. Japanese rice has a sweet and juicy texture, beautifully uniform grains, and can be enjoyed at any temperature. Additionally, it's a natural source of energy that's packed with vitamins and minerals, while being low in fat.

Then, there's the fish, Buri (Yellowtail).

Japanese farmers have put significant effort into making buri farming more sustainable and environmentally friendly. With its thick, fatty flesh, buri showcases the best of Japan's fish farming techniques. The strong ocean currents and deep waters around Japan, combined with advanced farming methods, help buri grow into a firm, hearty fish with just the right amount of fat. After they're caught, the fish are quickly and skillfully processed to prevent the meat from becoming tough. Japanese fish are exported in special refrigerated containers to maintain their freshness and quality, ensuring top-quality sushi anywhere in the world.

Madai (Red Sea Bream) is one of the indispensable ingredients in Japanese cuisine because of the umami concentrated between its flesh and skin. With its firm flesh and simple flavor, Japanese Madai is low in fat, high in protein and easy to digest.

In addition to collaborating with the five restaurants, JRE and JFFEA will also host a business match-making event in the Miami area. The event with brands and manufacturers from Japan will be held at Kissaki Miami on Thursday, Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with special presentations taking place at 10:15 a.m. and 12:55 p.m..

October will be wonderful time for Houstonians, savvy diners, and sushi lovers alike to enjoy authentic Japanese ingredients, learn more about them, and share them with their friends.

For more information, please visit:

official website https://myjapanrice.com/sushi/

official instagram https://www.instagram.com/japanese_rice_export/

ABOUT JRE

Established by the Japanese government in 2015, Japan Rice Export (JRE) is a non-profit organization that works to raise awareness of Japanese food by promoting the export of rice and rice related products. The organization is dedicated to researching market development and conducting sales promotion activities related to importation of agricultural and food products related to rice domestically produced in Japan, as well as activities to build awareness of and disseminate Japanese food culture. JRE is an organization certified by the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries of Japan for the promotion of Japanese rice and rice product exports.

ABOUT JFFEA

Established by the Japanese government in March 2022, the Japan Farmed Fish Export Association (JFFEA)'s primary objective is to promote Japanese farmed fish in global markets. Fish farmers, fishery groups, traders, and related parties constitute the association, which is supported by the Japanese government

ABOUT JFOODO/JETRO

The Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center (JFOODO) was established by the Japanese government in 2017 as part of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) with the aim of boosting the export of Japanese agricultural, forestry, fishery and food products by branding them and promoting them widely around the world. JFOODO was named with the hope and vision of increasing awareness of Japanese Food and winning fans for it all over the world, in the same way that other Japanese cultures do. JFOODO/JETRO supports this project.

