TRYFACTA, INC. - IT Staffing and Professional Services Division was appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 3

Designation reinforces Tryfacta's commitment to continued improvement and consistent quality of internal processes

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tryfacta, Inc. today announced that its IT Staffing and Professional Services Division has been appraised at Level 3 of ISACA's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®) for Services (SVC). Royal Impact Certification Limited (RICL) performed the appraisal.

CMMI is a proven, outcome-based performance model and the globally accepted standard for improving capability, optimizing business performance, and aligning operations to business goals. An appraisal at Maturity Level 3 indicates the organization performs at a "defined" level. At this level, processes are well characterized and understood and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. The organization's standard processes, the basis for Maturity Level 3, are established and improved over time.

"Achieving CMMI Maturity Level 3 is a significant milestone for Tryfacta," said Adesh Tyagi, President at Tryfacta, Inc. Adesh Tyagi, President, Tryfacta further added that "This appraisal demonstrates our commitment to continuous improvement and our ability to deliver high-quality services to our clients, particularly in the Federal, State, and Local government sectors. It aligns perfectly with our vision of building America's largest government services delivery execution center of excellence. The next target will be CMMI's more stringent Level 5 certification. This will further solidify its commitment to excellence in innovation and business excellence."

This achievement follows Tryfacta's recent recognition by Inc. magazine as the No. 1 fastest-growing private company in the Pacific region. The company has experienced rapid growth, expanding from 110 employees in 2020 to 1,813 as of this release in 2024, with plans to reach 2,200 employees by the end of the year.

"Tryfacta will leverage CMMI to boost their business performance, gaining a lasting competitive edge," says Arman Dhar, Senior Vice President, Operations. Tryfacta is proud to reach this CMMI appraisal level, showcasing its capabilities as a high-performing organization."

This CMMI appraisal further solidifies Tryfacta's position as a leading provider of innovative healthcare, technology, and digital transformation services to the US Federal government, State & Local Governments, and various commercial clients.

For more information about CMMI performance solutions, visit www.isaca.org/enterprise/cmmi-performance-solutions.

About Tryfacta, Inc.

Tryfacta, Inc. is a global technology and digital transformation services company that began its journey in 1996. Starting as a key player in the staffing industry, Tryfacta soon expanded its expertise to include IT Consulting, with a strong focus on SAP Implementations. Over its 28 years in business, the company has developed a robust business solutions model to address complex challenges across sectors such as Healthcare, IT, and Non-IT. Specializing in advanced consulting, cybersecurity, software integration, and staffing solutions, Tryfacta serves US federal, state, and local governments, as well as Fortune 100 companies and organizations of all sizes. Headquartered in Pleasanton, California, the company has achieved remarkable growth. Recognized by Inc. Magazine in 2024 as the fastest-growing IT services company in the Pacific region, Tryfacta continues to leverage its deep expertise, collaborative approach, and agile methodology to deliver cutting-edge solutions that consistently exceed client expectations. For additional information about Tryfacta, please visit https://www.tryfacta.com/

About ISACA

For more than 50 years, ISACA® (www.isaca.org) has advanced the best talent, expertise, and learning in technology. ISACA equips individuals with knowledge, credentials, education, and community to progress in their careers and transform their organizations. It also enables enterprises to train and build quality teams. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its more than 150,000 members who work in information security, governance, assurance, risk, and privacy to drive innovation through technology. It has a presence in 188 countries, including more than 220 chapters worldwide. In 2020, ISACA launched One In Tech, a philanthropic foundation that supports IT education and career pathways for under-resourced, under-represented populations.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This release includes forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to several risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

