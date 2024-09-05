Tryfacta Inc. Awarded Federal GSA OASIS+ Small Business IDIQ Contract

"Securing a position on the OASIS+ contract for Management and Advisory Consulting Services is a major milestone for Tryfacta," said Adesh Tyagi, President at Tryfacta, Inc. Post this

As an SBA 8(a) and Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB), Tryfacta's selection for the OASIS+ contract aligns with GSA's ongoing commitment to promoting small business participation in federal contracting. In fiscal year 2023, over $26 billion was awarded to small businesses participating in GSA's governmentwide contracts, highlighting the vital role that companies like Tryfacta play in serving federal agencies.

"Securing a position on the OASIS+ contract for Management and Advisory Consulting Services is a major milestone for Tryfacta," said Adesh Tyagi, President at Tryfacta, Inc. "This award, coupled with our recent CMMI Maturity Level 3 appraisal, demonstrates our commitment to excellence in consulting and positions us to deliver high-quality, innovative solutions to federal agencies. It aligns perfectly with our vision of building America's largest government services delivery execution center of excellence."

Tryfacta's selection for the OASIS+ contract follows its recent recognition by INC. magazine as the #1 fastest-growing private company in the America's Pacific region. The company has experienced rapid growth, expanding from 110 employees in 2020 to over 1,800 in 2024.

Under the OASIS+ contract, Tryfacta will offer a comprehensive range of Management and Advisory Consulting Services, including but not limited to:

Strategic Planning

Program Management and Evaluation

Management Analysis

Business Process Reengineering

Organizational Development

"This OASIS+ award opens up tremendous opportunities for Tryfacta to support federal agencies with our cutting-edge consulting solutions," said Arman Dhar, Senior Vice President, Operations at Tryfacta. "We're excited to leverage our expertise in management and advisory services to help government clients address their most complex challenges and optimize their operations."

About Tryfacta, Inc.

Tryfacta Inc. is a dynamic, woman-owned small business at the forefront of technology and digital transformation. Founded in 1996, Tryfacta has evolved from a staffing industry leader to a comprehensive IT consulting powerhouse, focusing on Healthcare Staffing and Operations, Cloud migrations, and other IT and Non-IT Professional Services. As an SBA 8(a) and Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB), Tryfacta brings diversity and innovation to the federal contracting space. The company's expertise spans advanced consulting, cybersecurity, software integration, and staffing solutions, serving a diverse clientele that includes US federal, state, and local governments and Fortune 100 companies. Tryfacta's commitment to excellence is evidenced by its impressive certifications, including CMMI Maturity Level 3 for Services, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000-1:2018, and ISO 27001:2022. These certifications underscore Tryfacta's dedication to process improvement, service excellence, and the highest standards in quality and security. Headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Tryfacta has achieved remarkable growth, recognized by INC. Magazine in 2024 as the fastest-growing IT services company in the Pacific region. With a robust business solutions model addressing complex challenges across Healthcare, IT, and non-IT sectors, Tryfacta continues to deliver cutting-edge solutions that consistently exceed client expectations. For additional information about Tryfacta, please visit https://www.tryfacta.com/

Twitter: https://x.com/Tryfacta_inc

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/tryfactainc/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/tryfactainc

Instagram: www.instagram.com/tryfactainc

Tryfacta, Inc. Contacts:

Media Contact: Jan Schieberl

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1.408.419.9200

Media Contact

Jan Schieberl, TRYFACTA, INC., 1 4084199200, [email protected]

SOURCE TRYFACTA, INC.