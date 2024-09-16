Tryfacta Inc. Awarded SBA 8(a) Certification, Marks a New Era in Federal IT Services

Adesh Tyagi, President, commented on the operational impact: "We're fully prepared to leverage this opportunity, scaling our operations to meet the increased demand while maintaining the high standards of service that Tryfacta is known for. This is an exciting new chapter in our company's journey." Post this

Ratika Tyagi, Tryfacta's CEO, enthusiastically said, "We are thrilled to join the 8(a) Business Development Program. This certification came at a great time, as we have been diligently working to build new strategic partnerships and expand our footprint in the federal marketplace. It aligns perfectly with our vision of building America's largest government services delivery execution center of excellence and will enable us to serve federal agencies with our innovative solutions further."

Adesh Tyagi, President, commented on the operational impact: "These SBA 8(a) and Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) certifications are a testament to our team's hard work and dedication. It will significantly enhance our ability to compete for Federal contracts and accelerate our growth in the US government sector. We're fully prepared to leverage this opportunity, scaling our operations to meet the increased demand while maintaining the high standards of service that Tryfacta is known for. This is an exciting new chapter in our company's journey."

The 8(a) certification allows Tryfacta to compete for the program's sole-source and competitive set-aside contracts. The government authorizes sole-source contracts to 8(a) participants for up to $7 million for manufacturing-related acquisitions and $4.5 million for all other acquisitions. Entity-owned 8(a) program participants are eligible for sole-source contracts above these thresholds, though additional approvals are required for higher-value contracts.

About Tryfacta, Inc.

Tryfacta Inc. is a dynamic, woman-owned small business at the forefront of technology and digital transformation. Founded in 1996, Tryfacta has evolved from a staffing industry leader to a comprehensive IT consulting powerhouse, focusing on Healthcare Staffing and Operations, Cloud migrations, and other IT and Non-IT Professional Services. As an SBA 8(a) and Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB), Tryfacta brings diversity and innovation to the federal contracting space. The company's expertise spans advanced consulting, cybersecurity, software integration, and staffing solutions, serving a diverse clientele that includes US federal, state, and local governments and Fortune 100 companies. Tryfacta's commitment to excellence is evidenced by its impressive array of certifications, including CMMI Maturity Level 3 for Services, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000-1:2018, ISO 27001:2022, and Joint Commission Certification (JCC) for Healthcare Staffing. These certifications underscore Tryfacta's dedication to process improvement, service excellence, and the highest standards in quality and security. Headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Tryfacta has achieved remarkable growth, recognized by INC. Magazine in 2024 as the fastest-growing IT services company in the Pacific region. With a robust business solutions model addressing complex challenges across Healthcare, IT, and non-IT sectors, Tryfacta delivers cutting-edge solutions that consistently exceed client expectations. For additional information about Tryfacta, please visit https://www.tryfacta.com/

