TS Conductor Announces New South Carolina Manufacturing Facility to Meet Growing Grid Modernization Needs

"South Carolina's business-friendly environment, skilled workforce, and strong support made it the perfect choice for our expansion. We plan to invest over $134 million in the state, and we look forward to being a long-term partner in South Carolina's economic growth and creating opportunities for local families and communities," says TS Conductor CEO Jason Huang, PhD.

"Once again, South Carolina is proving itself to be an ideal location for innovative companies to establish operations. We are delighted to welcome TS Conductor to our impressive portfolio of energy-related companies and celebrate the tremendous impact this investment will have in Jasper County and South Carolina," said Governor McMaster.

"TS Conductor's announcement showcases that cutting-edge energy companies recognize the many advantages of doing business in South Carolina. We are grateful for this remarkable $134 million investment in Jasper County and are proud to support TS Conductor as it continues working to modernize the power grid," said South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III.

The new facility comes at a critical time as the US faces substantial growth in electricity demand for the first time in decades. The rapid expansion of AI data centers is straining an aging grid that still largely relies on century-old technology. Meanwhile, the grid needs to integrate an unprecedented queue of new domestic energy projects, from solar and wind to nuclear and geothermal. TS Conductor's technology enables utilities to rapidly upgrade transmission capacity while improving reliability and resilience against extreme weather events to prevent blackouts.

"Next-generation advanced conductors allow us to connect more of America's domestic energy to the grid faster," said Huang, who recently gave a TED talk about grid modernization. "This gives us a faster, more cost-effective path to modernize our grid and meet the challenges of the 21st century with technology that is made right here at home in the USA."

Phase one of the three-phase expansion is supported in part by funding from the US Department of Energy (DOE) through its Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains, whose goal is to support domestic manufacturing for critical energy supply chain needs. In October 2024, the DOE announced funding for 14 different advanced energy manufacturing projects, including TS. A major goal of the project is to ensure sufficient domestic supply of high-voltage direct current (HVDC) power lines as massive grid expansion is planned nationwide.

For the first phase of the expansion, TS will move into a 301,275-square-foot building in the new Clarius Park Hardeeville at the Port of Savannah, a master-planned industrial park developed via a joint venture between Clarius Partners and Peakline Real Estate Funds consisting of more than 2.7 million square feet of Class A industrial warehouse space and a power substation with capacity up to 90 megawatts within the park boundary. TS plans to expand within Clarius Park Hardeeville an additional 1 million square feet in future phases. The location is within 10 miles of the Georgia Ports Authority's Garden City Terminal, the nation's third-largest port of entry and fastest growing container terminal, which will support TS's international expansion.

"We're proud to welcome TS Conductor as the first anchor tenant at Clarius Park Hardeeville," said Craig Dannegger, principal at Clarius Partners. "Their selection of this location validates our vision for a world-class industrial park that leverages the strategic advantages of the Port of Savannah while creating economic opportunities for the Hardeeville community."

In July 2024, TS raised $60 million in an oversubscribed growth round to fund the expansion. Industry-leading investors in the company include Blue Earth Capital, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Energy & Environment Investment, Inc., Edison International, Gates Frontier, National Grid Partners, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, Quanta Services, and Wellington Management.

"TS Conductor is poised to fuel economic growth by enabling power grids to support the rise of artificial intelligence — and by creating hundreds of manufacturing jobs right here in America," said Pradeep Tagare, head of investments at National Grid Partners.

About TS Conductor

TS Conductor is modernizing the power grid with next generation advanced conductors that enable utilities to double or triple transmission capacity while cutting costs for customers. Patented Aluminum Encapsulated Carbon Core (AECC) technology is the only advanced conductor fully compatible with standard installation practices and equipment. With thousands of miles installed since 2016 and extensive third-party testing, TS Conductor's technology has earned the support of industry-leading investors and utility customers. The company has been recognized with awards from the US Department of Energy, Public Utilities Fortnightly, S&P Global Platts, and Bloomberg NEF. Learn more at www.tsconductor.com.

About Clarius Partners

Clarius Partners, LLC is a full-service real estate investment and development company managing select, Class-A industrial, cold storage, hospital, medical office, corporate office and land development investments on behalf of the principals of Clarius as well as third-party real estate investors and owners. Clarius has completed and ongoing projects totaling over 16 million square feet of ground-up development totaling over $1.75 billion delivered in multiple markets across the United States. Through its deep industry knowledge and extensive network, Clarius Partners aspires to deliver exceptional development results with quality, clarity and integrity.

About Peakline Real Estate Funds

Peakline Real Estate Funds ("PREF") is a private real estate investment firm that provides direct access to real estate opportunities across multiple property types, including rental housing, industrial, office and retail properties. PREF currently has over $2 billion in equity invested across six funds and select individual investments, totaling over $5 billion in gross value across 17 million SF in over 15 key growth markets in the US. PREF is a part of Peakline Partners, a SEC-registered investment adviser and private investment firm that provides direct access to opportunities in real estate, private equity, private credit, venture capital, and other alternative investments for individuals, families, family offices, and wealth advisory firms.

