TS Conductor Wins 2024 BloombergNEF Pioneers Award for High-performance Conductor Accelerating the Energy Transition and Grid Modernization

"It is an incredible honor to receive this prestigious award from BNEF, and our team is very grateful," said Dr. Jason Huang, CEO of TS Conductor. "Our solution makes faster and more affordable grid modernization a reality. Deploying the TS conductor can alleviate transmission congestion and interconnection queue delays while serving massive new demand from EV adoption, new data centers, and more. This technology is 'electricity delivered better,' and more and more utilities are deploying it in the field for the benefit of their grid operations and their ratepayers."

Utilities across North America have already deployed TS technology, including Basin Electric Power Cooperative, Montana-Dakota Utilities Company (MDU), NextEra Energy, Arizona Public Service (APS), Salt River Project (SRP), MidAmerican, and Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). TS is backed by investors such as Breakthrough Energy Ventures, National Grid Partners, NextEra Energy, and others.

Compared to traditional ACSR conductors that have been commonplace for a century, TS offers a high-performance conductor capable of handling triple the electricity capacity and reducing line losses by up to 50 percent. Their conductors offer designed-in safety, reliability, and longevity through the patented effective protection of the composite core via aluminum encapsulation. Used in both new build and reconductoring projects, the technology is a boon for power grids experiencing record demand while working to quickly and efficiently integrate a growing number of clean energy projects.

Thanks to seamless aluminum encapsulation of its carbon fiber composite core, TS technology can be handled in the field with the same tools and techniques already familiar to line crews, expediting deployment and solving an Achilles heel of older generations of advanced conductors. With the avoidance of structural retrofits, some TS customers have seen a reduction in construction time of 80% compared to grid expansion options with older generation conductors.

As the world is already witnessing climate change impacting weather patterns and severity, TS technology also minimizes sag that is common in high temperatures for traditional conductors; less sag means lower wildfire risk and allows for both shorter and fewer towers in designing new build projects, reducing total project CapEx. TS conductors are also designed with longevity built in, and they are often the only conductor that can maintain reliability through extreme weather conditions in areas where high winds or ice storms are common.

Claire Curry, selection committee co-chair and global head of Technology, Industry & Innovation research at BloombergNEF, stated: "BNEF set up the Pioneers award 14 years ago to recognize, and by doing so to accelerate, the progress of climate-tech innovators. The work of these decarbonization innovators is more important than ever in this critical decade: the search for new climate solutions has never been as urgent. Our winners this year span, among other things, technology breakthroughs in clean fuels, methods of advancing building decarbonization, and new routes to accelerate the deployment of renewables."

The BNEF Pioneers award program has been recognizing companies for over a decade for their potential to accelerate large-scale decarbonization and mitigate the climate crisis. Companies involved represent a wide range of industries, from energy and transportation to agriculture and manufacturing. Winners are selected by a panel of BNEF experts, and the chosen solutions must prove they are novel, scalable, and have a high likelihood of widespread adoption. Many past BNEF Pioneers winners have gone on to become major players in the global energy transition solution space.

In January 2023, TS opened an ISO-certified production facility in Southern California with the capacity to produce up to 5,000 miles of high-performance conductors per year. The company is currently finalizing site selection for a second U.S. facility, which will be a production mega-site with the capacity to make up to 50,000 miles of conductors each year.

In addition to the BNEF Pioneers award, TS was also a 2023 winner at the 25th Annual Platts Global Energy Awards, as well as recipient of the Edison Pioneers Innovation of the Year award (with project partner TVA) from Public Utilities Fortnightly.

About TS Conductor

TS Conductor products allow transmission & distribution grid operators to be active participants to the energy transition – by reducing line losses and accelerating the integration of wind, solar, and battery storage — while leveraging existing infrastructure assets. Our products can be used to substitute ACSR conductors using the same tools and installation procedures. TS Conductor is a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), and a public benefit company focused on sustainable development and GHG reduction. TS is backed by Breakthrough Energy Ventures, National Grid and NextEra. For more information, visit www.tsconductor.com.

