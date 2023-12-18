TS Conductor Wins Rising Star Company at S&P Global Commodity Insights' 25th Annual Platts Global Energy Awards

"This advanced conductor technology not only means safer and more reliable power, it also means that a clean energy future is closer and more feasible than ever." —Dr. Jason Huang, CEO of TS Conductor Post this

TS Conductor specializes in the development and manufacturing of advanced conductors for transmission and distribution grids. Their flagship innovation lies in the production of high-performance, high-strength conductors capable of transporting three times the electricity with only half the line losses and minimal sag when compared to conventional ACSR/ACSS conductors. TS technology can be easily installed using the same tools and techniques that line crews have been utilizing for decades. This adaptability makes their conductors applicable to both new construction and reconductoring projects.

The transformative impact of TS' solutions extends beyond efficiency gains, playing a pivotal role in accelerating grid decarbonization by facilitating increased connectivity for renewable generation and mitigating current interconnection bottlenecks. Notably, this translates into heightened reliability and resilience for the grid, coupled with cost savings for utilities, enabling them to upgrade transmission and distribution infrastructure without the need for extensive tower replacements.

Saugata Saha, President of S&P Global Commodity Insights, said: "At this celebratory quarter-of-a-century milestone for the Platts Global Energy Awards, we are particularly honored by the industry's continued recognition of the program as the energy industry's longstanding premier awards event and welcome the opportunity to congratulate not only the finalists and winners of 2023 but those across the history of the event. Each has contributed not only to a better energy future, but in recent years, has demonstrated an enhanced commitment to greater community service, energy security and a more sustainable energy transition."

An independent panel of judges chose the winners of the 2023 Platts Global Energy Awards from finalists selected from nominations that represented 33 different countries.

Dr. Jason Huang, CEO of TS Conductor, said: "It is such an honor for our company to be recognized by this team of industry leaders and experts as we work to transform the world's power grids for the better. This advanced conductor technology not only means safer and more reliable power, it also means that a clean energy future is closer and more feasible than ever."

TS technology has been deployed by utilities nationwide, including Basin Electric Power Cooperative in North Dakota, Montana-Dakota Utilities Company (MDU), NextEra Energy, SRP in Arizona, and Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). TS is currently finalizing site selection for a second U.S. facility, which is planned to be a production mega-site with the capacity to make up to 50,000 miles of conductors annually. TS is backed by investors such as Breakthrough Energy Ventures, National Grid Partners, NextEra Energy, and others. Series B financing is currently underway.

