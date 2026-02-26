TS Conductor's AECC will be the world's first advanced conductor to pursue Kinectrics' new certification for HTLS conductors

"We have the utmost confidence in our technology design, production, and performance. We're glad we can play a part in pushing the industry forward in its embrace of advanced conductor technology... we hope other advanced conductor companies will follow our lead." —Jason Huang, TS Conductor Post this

Overall, the certification program is expected to help utilities build confidence in and accelerate the adoption of advanced conductors. Testing and routine audits like these will ensure utility procurement teams can streamline the purchasing of necessary equipment and unlock valuable cost savings, bypassing the need for repeated type testing and ensuring consistent quality.

"Our AECC conductors have already been deployed worldwide and have a proven track record of success across a long list of utilities, so we are eager and excited to lead the industry in pursuing this advanced conductor certification program for the very first time," said Jason Huang, PhD, CEO of TS Conductor. "We have the utmost confidence in our technology design, production, and performance. We're glad we can play a part in pushing the industry forward in its embrace of advanced conductor technology for a stronger power grid that prioritizes both reliability and affordability. For the good of the world's energy future, we hope other advanced conductor companies will follow our lead."

TS's AECC conductor has already undergone extensive independent testing to validate its long-term performance, safety, and reliability. The technology has been tested and validated via EPRI endurance testing, ANSI current cycle testing, AEP sequential mechanical testing, long-term thermal aging, ASTM and IEC standard type testing, and AFL hardware testing. Enel's Italy and Spain division and others have also independently evaluated AECC.

Utilities worldwide have deployed TS technology, including Arizona Public Service (APS), Basin Electric Power Cooperative, Montana-Dakota Utilities Company (MDU), NextEra Energy, Salt River Project (SRP), and Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) in the US; Electricity Supply Board (ESB) in Ireland; Vietnam Electricity; and Transrail in India.

TS has been recognized with multiple industry awards, including the 2024 BloombergNEF Pioneers Award for its work in relieving bottlenecks in the deployment of clean power; the 25th Annual Platts Global Energy Award; the Edison Pioneers Innovation of the Year award, with project partner TVA, from Public Utilities Fortnightly; the 21st Century T&D Award for Innovation, with project partner APS, from Public Utilities Fortnightly; and the 2023 Cable Prize from the US Department of Energy's American Made Challenge.

"As the first company to enroll in this certification program, it's clear that TS Conductor is ready to build on the confidence it has gained through informative prior laboratory testing with Kinectrics for various project-specific needs," said Zsolt Peter, Vice President, Line Asset Management at Kinectrics. "We look forward to working with TS and other creators of advanced conductors to set a new benchmark for quality, reliability, and performance that can help reshape power grids for the future."

TS Conductor is modernizing the power grid with next generation advanced conductors that enable utilities to double or triple transmission capacity while cutting costs for customers. Patented Aluminum Encapsulated Carbon Core (AECC) technology is the only advanced conductor fully compatible with standard installation practices and equipment. With thousands of miles installed since 2016 and extensive third-party testing, TS Conductor's technology has earned the support of industry-leading investors and utility customers. The company has been recognized with awards from the US Department of Energy, Public Utilities Fortnightly, S&P Global Platts, and Bloomberg NEF.

