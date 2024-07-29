T&S Roofing Systems Marks 20-Year Milestone with Commitment to Excellence

"There is no challenge in the roofing process that we have not encountered and resolved." — Ernesto Sanchez, President and co-founder, T&S Roofing Systems Post this

The success of T&S Roofing Systems is attributed to its ability to swiftly address challenges, collaborate effectively with building officials and inspectors, maintain transparency and communication with customers, and cultivate strong relationships with vendors and suppliers.

The company's timeline reflects its resilience and adaptability to market changes:

2004-2008: Start-up phase, navigated hurricanes Katrina and Wilma, and established presence through Yellow Pages advertising.

2008-2012: Weathered the Great Recession while focusing on refining processes and enhancing efficiency.

2012-2017: Sustained growth, prioritized training and employee development.

2017-2022: Confronted challenges such as Hurricane Irma, the impact of Covid-19, inflation, and fluctuations in the insurance market.

2022-2024: Emerged as a market leader through technological innovation, community engagement, and advocacy. Launched the T&S Impact Windows & Doors division.

"The roofing industry is evolving rapidly, with constant code changes, technological advancements, and economic volatility. However, our commitment to excellence remains unwavering," remarks Bert Putterman, T&S's Chief Operating Officer.

T&S is deeply committed to giving back to the community and over the years has participated in the No Roof Left Behind program gifting new roofs to families in need. "T&S really helped my family at a time when we were having a lot of roof leaks and had no one to turn to", says Sixto Campano, recipient of the 2020 No Roof Left Behind roof giveaway. Additionally, T&S is an advocate for mental health awareness as a proud member of the National Alliance for Mental Health (NAMI).

About T&S Roofing Systems: T&S Roofing Systems stands as the premier residential roofing company in Miami, with over 100 employees serving more than 1,000 homeowners annually. With over 800 Google reviews and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, the company prioritizes communication, transparency, and fair pricing to help customers protect what matters most.

