TSA Innovation Task Force to Demonstrate Curie Technologies' petiteC Asset Monitoring Software

Curie Technologies' petiteC enterprise asset management and compliance software will be tested at three U.S. airports

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curie Technologies, Inc. announced today that it has entered the demonstration planning process with its petiteC enterprise asset management and compliance software for operation at three U.S. airports in conjunction with TSA's Innovation Task Force (ITF).

"We are proud to have been selected by TSA to demonstrate petiteC in operational airport environments," commented Anne Marie Pellerin, CEO and co-founder of Curie Technologies. Ms. Pellerin continued, "There's a big difference between managing security equipment and, for example, gym equipment. Our software solution petiteC has the potential to help TSA and operators worldwide enhance efficiencies and mitigate risk in the asset management domain by connecting ecosystem stakeholders and enabling digital quality assurance practices that easily scale."

petiteC allows security equipment owners and their service providers to automate enterprise asset management and compliance activities specific to the security sector. Whereas other more generic asset and maintenance management solutions may automate processes for a single user group, petiteC connects relevant stakeholders in the security ecosystem through a universal tag and common data. In addition, petiteC automates quality assurance and compliance practices unique to the security domain.

"TSA owns and manages a significant amount of security equipment across the U.S., and we are interested in understanding how petiteC or a similar data management capability might assist with improvements in TSA operations", said Director of TSA's Innovation Task Force J. Matt Gilkeson.

TSA and Curie Technologies have launched demonstration preparations and intend to begin in 2024.

About Curie Technologies:

Curie Technologies, Inc. is a U.S. women-owned small business on a mission to save the security community time and money, while enhancing security through more automated asset management practices and enhanced analytics. No more duct tape. No more data siloes.

About TSA:

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration is responsible for security at over 400 commercial airports in the United States, including procuring and managing security equipment deployed across these operations.

